Google's swanky new "Bay View" campus apparently has a major problem: bad Wi-Fi. Reuters reports that Google's first self-designed office building has "been plagued for months by inoperable or, at best, spotty Wi-Fi, according to six people familiar with the matter." A Google spokesperson confirmed the problems and said the company is working on fixing them.
Bay View opened in May 2022. At launch, Google's VP of Real Estate & Workplace Services, David Radcliffe, said the site "marks the first time we developed one of our own major campuses, and the process gave us the chance to rethink the very idea of an office." The result is a wild tent-like structure with a striking roofline made up of swooping square sections. Of course, it's all made of metal and glass, but the roof shape looks like squares of cloth held up by poles—each square section has high points on the four corners and sags down in the middle. The roof is covered in solar cells and collects rainwater while also letting in natural light, and Google calls it the "Gradient Canopy."
According to one AI engineer assigned to the building, which also houses members of the advertising team, the wonky Wi-Fi has been no help for Google pushing a three day per week return-to-office mandate.
"You'd think the world's leading internet company would have worked this out," he said. Like others, he spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity because Google has not authorized them to talk about work conditions.
Managers have encouraged workers to stroll outside or sit at the adjoining cafe where the Wi-Fi signal is stronger.
Hopefully the Wall Street Adults will apply the proper level of smackdown to G facilities
and new buildings will look like Microsoft's Prison Yard just up the street at La Avenida
It certainly sounds like they had an AI "engineer the building," or at least provision the wi-fi equipment. 🙄
At least the building sounds like it might be somewhat easy-ish to just smoosh down and demolish someday when Google finally goes bankrupt and becomes wholly irrelevant and the remnants of whatever surviving civilization is left finally dismantles the building.
Problem solved... and you know, back to nature, biodegradable and all that
I mean, it's pretty obvious what they did there