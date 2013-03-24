24/03/13/1156201 story
During my time at Atari/Atari Games I worked on several XY games. This article represents what I know about XY Monitors. XY was Atari's name for what the Computer Graphics industry calls '"Random Scan" and the Video Game Community calls "Vector Games." The major parts of the XY Monitor are the Cathode Ray Tube (CRT), the Deflection Amplifiers, and the High Voltage Supply.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 15, @08:40PM (5 children)
Tempest and Battlezone were two of my favorites of the era, very different from each other, but both used Vector graphics to very nice effect.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday March 15, @08:53PM (4 children)
I feel like we lost some of the 'immersive' intent with these machines over the years and I kinda wonder if home-arcade ports are the reason why. Although expense alone is probably a suitable reason in a crowded market.
When I was a shorter kid the sit down Star Wars unit was a dream being lived. If one of those had ended up in my bedroom I would have happily forfeited all my Christmas presents until Ninja Turtles came along.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @09:00PM
> ... sit down Star Wars...
I played that a lot, have not forgotten the audio, "Use the force, Luke!"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 15, @09:02PM (2 children)
The arcades around me had stand-up Battlezone cabinets with the face-in-scope kind of thing, which put you in a very good position for the stereo sounds. I also played a fair amount of Battlezone at home, and it did lack that immersive part of the experience.
The weighted knob was a big part of the enjoyment of Tempest for me... never did like the home versions.
There was a stunt driving game in (maybe just after) that era with a force-feedback wheel, some of them were sit-in-cabinet models. The steering wheel would throw a strong kick with realistic race-rubber tire squeal sounds if you landed a jump at an angle. There was a part of that game where you might knock down a street sign. Years later in real life I was in a vehicle that did knock down a street sign, the sound was identical - they must have gone out and recorded the real things for the game.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday March 15, @09:06PM (1 child)
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @09:22PM
Yes, Hard Drivin' or the sequel, Race Drivin' (extra track, better vehicle physics).
(Score: 2) by Tork on Friday March 15, @08:48PM
I do wonder what vector displays would look like today had they been chosen over what we ended up with. I mean it inevitably would lose to rasterization I think, but imagine what the projectors would be like today. I think Tech Moan on Youtube has shown something like I describe, but it's very limited by how much it can draw at video speeds. Looots of room for technical improvement. Sorry I don't have a link handy, maybe when I get off work I'll look for it if there's interest. His channel is fun if you're a product-nerd like me and finds videos on Vinyl Records used for video playback interesting.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 15, @08:55PM
The final diagram showing the vertical slot arrangement for color-gun masking reminds me a lot of the Sony Trinitron screens when you looked closely at them they had that same side-by-side RGB rectangular phosphor pattern. They were considerably brighter than the hex-packed dot screens of the day.
Today, with infinitely more income, I am dragging my feet about buying a projector because of the tradeoffs... I think I could be happy with a 4000 lumen 1080p projector (that costs $579, probably less than my last 30" CRT purchase cost me when adjusted for inflation)... but wouldn't I rather have _better_ daylight visibility with a brighter laser projector, or maybe just a 720p (still double the lines of resolution of that 30" CRT) for about half the money...
Still, I do wish X-Y displays had continued development outside of Planetarium laser shows... not sure who would be producing the content for them, at least some home video games... tactical displays of your home security system, airport traffic control displays... the real key is that the displays are mostly good for fast moving content, otherwise you might as well just get a regular display with a high contrast ratio and "deep black" levels.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @08:57PM (1 child)
I worked with Jed Margolin at Atari Coin-Op (arcade games) for a few years in the late 1980s. This was a separate division that survived the early 1980s game industry crash which wiped out the larger part of Atari (2600 consoles, etc.) Over his office door was a nice sign, Thane of Hardware and it was justified. His stuff just worked and was conservatively designed for the rough & tumble life of an arcade game.
For example, once in game development, it seemed like there was a latency problem--he suggested replacing the 50 MHz clock crystal on the main processor board with a signal generator. We overclocked that board by 50% with no errors and learned a lot about that problem. That quick test drove the performance requirements for the next generation of hardware. The next generation featured five processors on one large board (one for audio, one for video, etc), they communicated through shared memory--very efficient, and again it all worked out of the box. His hardware always came with test code and lots of other details built in.
Check around his site for some other Atari stories, for example the AM radio hack that caught an Asian game company that had pirated the board and firmware.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @09:03PM
ps to my post about Jed -- big thanks to owl for digging this up!!
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Friday March 15, @09:07PM (2 children)
Anybody here remember Vectrex [wikipedia.org]? We used to play the floor model all the time at our local discount electronics place, and the sales people didn't seem to care. Back then, finding free demo play within bike riding distance was some kind of jackpot. Maybe me and a few other guys knew it was there. I have doubts that any of our parents would have come in to put it under the tree. The wiki article says it was a commercial failure, but critically praised. As much as I enjoyed it, it did seem like just a bit of a novelty, and with the integrated CRT it couldn't have been cheap. You could make Asteroids and such have arcade quality, light-years ahead of Atari 2600; but if your game hadn't been conceived of as vector-based, it was sunk. Now, imagine some kind of alternative reality where TV sets had provided vector control inputs.
This reminds me of a story told to me by a teacher about the early days of TV. They had bought a build-it-yourself TV kit from somewhere. Yes--you soldered together the whole TV circuit, tube sockets, the whole 9 yards. When they fired it up, it worked but there were trails and stuff, it seemed off. They called the company and it turned out they'd sent them the wrong kind of tube, which was designed for an oscilloscope or something that wanted the beam to leave a trail. They took it back, got the proper tube, and it worked. That sounds like a stand-up company but I don't remember the name of it, or the teacher didn't mention.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday March 15, @09:23PM
>Now, imagine some kind of alternative reality where TV sets had provided vector control inputs.
Yeah, that would be the reality where the average Dad would spend more than the absolute minimum to get the screen he wanted to watch the football game on... Maybe on a timeline that didn't put the Great Depression one generation before CRT televisions in the home. (But Daaaaad, why can't we haaaaave this one? Because we can't afford it, now go to bed.)
Now, it would have been really cool for the sports commentators to have been able to draw bright red and blue sketch diagrams overlaid on top of the blimp view of the field... but you would have needed really competent tech guys to make that all hang together.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @09:27PM
> That sounds like a stand-up company
Could have easily been Heath / Heathkit, they were a stand-up company for sure.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Heathkit [wikipedia.org]