Since Broadcom's $61 billion acquisition of VMware closed in November 2023, Broadcom has been charging ahead with major changes to the company's personnel and products. In December, Broadcom began laying off thousands of employees and stopped selling perpetually licensed versions of VMware products, pushing its customers toward more stable and lucrative software subscriptions instead. In January, it ended its partner programs, potentially disrupting sales and service for many users of its products.
This week, Broadcom is making a change that is smaller in scale but possibly more relevant for home users of its products: The free version of VMware's vSphere Hypervisor, also known as ESXi, is being discontinued.
ESXi is what is known as a "bare-metal hypervisor," lightweight software that runs directly on hardware without requiring a separate operating system layer in between. ESXi allows you to split a PC's physical resources (CPUs and CPU cores, RAM, storage, networking components, and so on) among multiple virtual machines. ESXi also supports passthrough for PCI, SATA, and USB accessories, allowing guest operating systems direct access to components like graphics cards and hard drives.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Unixnut on Thursday March 14, @08:08PM
Ever since Broadcom acquired VMware the writing was on the wall. Indeed a previous company I worked for was planning to switch to VMware but paused the plan after the acquisition, as they were worried future licence changes would make it much more expensive, all while being locked into that ecosystem.
It sounds like they will do with VMWare what Oracle did with Sun. It will probably be very profitable in the short to medium term simply due to the installed base of VMWare systems out there, but it does make people think twice about new VMWare deployments.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday March 14, @08:21PM
They seem to be doing what they can to wind down the product.
So far the "Eval Experience" is not cancelled, I used to subscribe to that in the late 2010s. Basically you got non-commercial education use only keys for pretty much everything they sold for a rather nominal fee (nominal compared to the cost of hardware and electricity to run the software LOL).
I'm very happy on Proxmox now. Proxmox SDN is easier to figure out than late 2010s vmware NSX and easier to start at a smaller simpler scale. Proxmox also has a ridiculously well made and well integrated backup system whereas vmware always seemed a bit "good luck" about its backup system. The analogy to vmware's VSAN in proxmox world is Ceph and it works quite well.
There is no analogy to "vsphere" on proxmox, it is a huge stretch analogy that every node in the cluster runs a federated vsphere. You just log into any node in your cluster and there you are, same UI.
Joining nodes is interesting. From memory joining a node into the cluster in vmware was like PLC CODESYS, give it the root password and login to an individual node and it worked it magic to add it to the cluster. Proxmox is backwards and inside out from that perspective and feels like adding a node to Elasticsearch, where you ask any node in the cluster for a magic enrollment key and cut and paste that enormous hexadecimal number into an individual node and the node joins itself to the cluster.
VMware loves to sell 5 different software packages that do the same thing are are re-written every two years or so from scratch. So VMware has multiple proprietary orchestration systems and the logging system is (or at least was) a complete rewrite every couple years. Proxmox has a different attitude, you want automation you install ansible yourself and there's a great ansible integration (almost but not quite REST interface, long story). Or you want logging on a proxmox cluster, go install your own elasticsearch that's your problem proxmox does not sell a workalike that's not really Kibana but kinda is.
I've had pretty good results with HA on proxmox, unfortunately LOL (was hardware failure related).
Some stuff is about the same level of hassle or whatever. Connecting to Active Directory (on Samba) is about as much of a PITA on Proxmox as on vmware.
There's no nifty "pay $500 for a certification test" on Promox as near as I can tell.
I've not messed around with the integrated firewall in proxmox but it seems about as nice as the one in OpenStack (I never got into NSX enough to mess with its firewall stuff).
It is amazing that the software license cost for vmware doubles about every three years while AWS only drops in price but people still use vmware... for now. I guess everyone who can leave, already left.
You will have 'fun' manually configuring network priorities and the like on Proxmox where on vmware it used to be a dropdown. Works well once you figure out how and set it up.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by shrewdsheep on Thursday March 14, @08:25PM (1 child)
$61 billion is a lot of money to recoup. So I looked up on wikipedia that revenue was $13 billion last year which seems to at least slightly justify this number. They seem to have assets of $31 billion, so Broadcom payed goodwill of $30 billion which is a lot but not totally unrealistic. I just try to imagine how they can get those figures? I would have guessed their revenue at hundreds of millions of dollars and assets of say 1 billion. That would be three times the revenue of redhat and half that of SAP. Somebody is paying through the nose.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday March 14, @08:47PM
Clearly, you have not checked out VMware licensing costs.
The vSphere Enterprise Plus is reportedly up to $5K/cpu/year now. vSAN is reportedly another $4K or so. It's nice... but its expensive.
I would say very handwavy that my last W2 job was doing sort of what we'd now call devops, sort of, and I had admin account on a vmware cluster, and our cluster team paid roughly for another sysadmin in licensing fees. Their support was OK. Not as good as the best days ever of Cisco, but not that bad either, solid middle of the road, and the software quality is actually pretty high if you stay on the ever-changing hardware compatibility list.
I would stand by my estimate, the cost of licenses for a modest cluster that one FTE could admin, was about the cost of one FTE to admin the cluster. Costs have wildly increased with every buyout since then. You could hire two dudes to admin an OpenStack or Proxmox cluster for the cost of one dude and a legally licensed vmware cluster.
Something to keep in mind is originally clustering was supposed to save money by reducing hardware costs by compressing workload on fewer servers... The problem for vmware is now its cheaper to put the workload on AWS or just buy $100K+ of hardware and electricity every year, so the original reasons to cluster are now invalid.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Thursday March 14, @08:57PM
Smell the EVIL!
