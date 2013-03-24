Banana Pi is now selling a fully built Wi-Fi 6 router with some solid features for just $30 excluding shipping via Ali Express. This router uses OpenWRT firmware and dual-core Arm A9 Processor-based Triductor TR6560 SoC with Triductor's TR5220 WiFi 6 chipset.

The company has been selling this WiFi 6 router board on its own, but now you can buy an out-of-box unit that contains an enclosure for the board with six external antennas, Ethernet cables, and a power adapter with either EU or US plugs. The only difference here is that one of the LAN ports is removed.

[...] The router supports the 802.11ax bandwidth protocol and provides WPA3 password protection. Power over Ethernet is optional and can be added via a module, but it needs to be soldered. Banana Pi's wiki page specifies that its 2.4G signal works up to 40 meters to provide 573.5 Mbps bandwidth and 5G works up to 160 meters up to 2,401.9 Mbps.