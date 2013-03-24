Boeing Paper Trail Goes Cold Over Door Plug Blowout
Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Boeing has come in for criticism from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) over documentation detailing who was responsible for failures in the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 door plug attachment.
NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy spoke before the Senate Commerce Committee on March 6. Responding to a question from ranking member Senator Ted Cruz regarding cooperation from the parties involved in the incident, Homendy said: "Boeing has not provided us with the documents and information that we have requested numerous times over the past few months. Specifically with respect to opening, closing, and removal of the door and the team that does that work at the Renton facility."
[...] Investigations have since focused on the door plug and how it was fitted. A preliminary investigation found that the door plug had not been properly bolted into place following work to deal with damaged rivets at the edge of the door frame.
"Wow," said Cruz. "Are you telling us that even two months later, you still do not know who actually opened the door plug?"
"That's correct, Senator," replied Homendy. "We don't know, and it's not for lack of trying." Homendy acknowledged that it can take a while for all the paperwork to be forthcoming. "But for this one, it's two months later."
Homendy told the committee that despite inquiries, the NTSB had not received the names of the 25-member team handling the door plugs. It had also not received all the records regarding the work to deal with the door plug and was having to use email dates and photographs to work out the timeline.
"It's absurd that we don't have that," said Homendy.
Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead in US
Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in US - www.independent.co.uk
Barnett blew the whistle on alleged safety problems at Boeing and had been giving evidence in a lawsuit against the company
Boeing whistleblower John Barnett, 62, was found dead in his truck in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina over the weekend.
Mr Barnett blew the whistle on alleged safety problems at the aircraft manufacturing giant and had been giving evidence in a lawsuit against the company in recent days.
[...] Mr Barnett's former employer, Boeing, has responded to his death, saying: "We are saddened by Mr Barnett's passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends."
[...] In 2019, Mr Barnett alleged that Boeing intentionally used defective parts in its planes and warned that passengers on its 787 Dreamliner might face a lack of oxygen if a sudden decompression occurred.
[....] His attorney Brian Knowles told TMZ that he had doubts about the circumstances of his death.
Boeing Whistleblower John Barnett Found Dead - www.washingtonpost.com
Barnett's whistleblower complaint against the company has been pending for several years, according to court documents
John Barnett, 62, was a quality manager who retired in 2017 after several decades with the company. He died March 9 of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound [...]
[...] Barnett's whistleblower complaint has been pending for more than seven years, according to a 2022 order denying Boeing's motion to dismiss the case.
[...] Barnett originally filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in January 2017 alleging that Boeing retaliated against him. After nearly four years, the agency concluded that there was no retaliation, a decision that Barnett appealed about three years ago. His case has been pending since then, as the two sides have gone through discovery and prehearing motions.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 15, @03:04PM
https://abcnews4.com/news/local/if-anything-happens-its-not-suicide-boeing-whistleblowers-prediction-before-death-south-carolina-abc-news-4-2024 [abcnews4.com]
Might still be self inflicted but under duress e.g. they might have said he has to kill himself or they would kill his loved ones.