24/03/14/152236 story
posted by janrinok on Thursday March 14, @03:10PM
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Happy Pi Day | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 4 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 14, @03:16PM
MIT students recreate Oppenheimer with a beaver for Pi Day (yes, really) [raspberrypi.com]
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 14, @03:27PM
Posted early. It could have been pi-day at the pi-hour.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday March 14, @03:55PM
I had seen relatively little observance of it. The Raspberry Pi team and the supporting manufacturers used to celebrate it such that you could not miss it. However, this year they are probably still heady from observing their third birthday back on February 29th. So perhaps the third birthday overshadowed Pi Day this year, in that context.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by gznork26 on Thursday March 14, @04:24PM
When time travel is invented, you folks can join us for pie on the ultimate Pi day in the US... 03/14/15 at 09:26.53 when we were at a table at a Shari's waiting to touch forks to an early dessert.