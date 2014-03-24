Stories
posted by janrinok on Thursday March 14, @03:10PM   Printer-friendly
Happy Pi Day!

  • (Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 14, @03:16PM

    by Freeman (732) on Thursday March 14, @03:16PM (#1348754) Journal

    MIT students recreate Oppenheimer with a beaver for Pi Day (yes, really) [raspberrypi.com]

    I did not expect to come across this as I was Googling around for something to write about for Pi Day [raspberrypi.com] this year, but it’s glorious and I love it.
    [YouTube Video Beaverheimer (Pi Day 2024) [youtu.be]]
    [...]
    2024’s Pi Day offering from the MITbloggers [youtube.com] takes a leaf from this year’s Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer, except with a beaver in the title role. Why a beaver? The animal has been MIT’s mascot since 1914 thanks to “its remarkable engineering and mechanical skill and its habits of industry.” Beaverheimer [youtube.com] is a five-minute opus featuring several student actors, a props person, a special effects supervisor, and even someone dedicated to getting location sound just right. It follows Tim T. Beaver who is trying to invent a way to stop the power of MIT admissions letters exploding and destroying the universe. Naturally.

    Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"

  • (Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday March 14, @03:27PM

    by looorg (578) on Thursday March 14, @03:27PM (#1348755)

    @03:10AM

    Posted early. It could have been pi-day at the pi-hour.

  • (Score: 2) by canopic jug on Thursday March 14, @03:55PM

    by canopic jug (3949) Subscriber Badge on Thursday March 14, @03:55PM (#1348761) Journal

    I had seen relatively little observance of it. The Raspberry Pi team and the supporting manufacturers used to celebrate it such that you could not miss it. However, this year they are probably still heady from observing their third birthday back on February 29th. So perhaps the third birthday overshadowed Pi Day this year, in that context.

    Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.

  • (Score: 2) by gznork26 on Thursday March 14, @04:24PM

    by gznork26 (1159) on Thursday March 14, @04:24PM (#1348762) Homepage Journal

    When time travel is invented, you folks can join us for pie on the ultimate Pi day in the US... 03/14/15 at 09:26.53 when we were at a table at a Shari's waiting to touch forks to an early dessert.

