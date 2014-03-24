Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 16 submissions in the queue.

Log In

Log In

Create Account  |  Retrieve Password

Gift a Subscription
Why Gift

House Bill on Banning Bytedance's Tiktok Moves Forward to the Senate

posted by janrinok on Saturday March 16, @08:16PM   Printer-friendly
from the opium-tiktok-vs-spinach-tiktok dept.
News

canopic jug writes:

Multiple sites are covering H.R.7521 - Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act which aims to ban Bytedance's Tiktok, a platform for influence and surveillance, from the US.

The app has been a diplomatic hot potato between the United States and China since the administration of former president Donald Trump, who once wanted to ban the app.

Now, a bill in Congress aims to force the company to cut ties with ByteDance or be barred from the United States.

The bill's supporters say ByteDance as a Chinese firm simply cannot go against the wishes of Beijing, and can provide access to the data on more than 170 million American users for everything from spying to election influence campaigns.

And

But that glosses over the deeper TikTok security problem, which the legislation does not fully address. In the four years this battle has gone on, it has become clear that the security threat posed by TikTok has far less to do with who owns it than it does with who writes the code and algorithms that make TikTok tick.

Those algorithms, which guide how TikTok watches its users and feeds them more of what they want, are the magic sauce of an app that 170 million Americans now have on their phones. That's half the country.

But TikTok doesn't own those algorithms; they are developed by engineers who work for its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, which assembles the code in great secrecy in its software labs, in Beijing, Singapore and Mountain View, Calif. But China has issued regulations that appear designed to require government review before any of ByteDance's algorithms could be licensed to outsiders. Few expect those licenses to be issued — meaning that selling TikTok to an American owner without the underlying code might be like selling a Ferrari without its famed engine.

And many other sites:

Back in 2022, CBS 60 Minutes covered Bytedance's Tiktok and the differences between the domestic edition served to audiences in Red China versus the apparent psyops weapon served up to those outside Red China.

Original Submission


«  Transgenic Cows Boost Human Insulin Production by 10X
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
House Bill on Banning Bytedance's Tiktok Moves Forward to the Senate | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.