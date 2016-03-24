The Ubuntu-based distro currently includes Hexchat in its default software set. IRC isn't as trendy as Discord or Telegram but it is a free, open standard that no single entity controls, is relatively low-bandwidth, interoperable, and efficient.

But as I reported in February: Hexchat is no more.

Hexchat quitting the chat leaves —I so badly want to type leafs there— Linux Mint with a dilemma and an opportunity.

The dilemma being: "should we continue shipping an IRC client, and what role does it serve?" and the opportunity being: "could we replace it with something better?".

[...] Ever wondered why Linux Mint comes with an IRC client preinstalled? It's mainly to offer a way for users of the distro to talk to, ask questions, and get support from other users of the distro in (relative) real time.

[...] Since its official IRC channels remain active, with users and developers using them daily to answer questions, offer support, and connect over a shared interest, should the demise of Hexchat have to mean moating of IRC entirely?

As is, IRC isn't user-friendly. It's a kind of an arcane magic involving strange commands. Its onboarding is obtuse. And the protocol doesn't natively support things like media sharing (screenshots are useful when troubleshooting), clickable links, or other modern "niceties".

And yet, IRC is a fast, established, open, and versatile protocol. It's not as flashy as Discord but it's not encumbered by superfluous social excesses or corporate caveats. It's free and immediate (no sign-up required to use it) which makes it ideal for 'when you need it' use.

So work has begun on a new dedicated "chat room" app to replace Hexchat, called Jargonaut.

Linux Mint's goal is not to build a fully-featured IRC client, or even an IRC client at all. Jargonaut is a chat app that just happens to use IRC as its underlying chat protocol.