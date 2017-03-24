Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Breakthrough Therapy Obliterates Deadly Brain Tumor in Days

posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 19, @12:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the obliterates-deadly-tumor dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Breakthrough Therapy Obliterates Deadly Brain Tumor in Days:

Brain scans of a 72-year-old man diagnosed with a highly aggressive form of cancer known as a glioblastoma have revealed a remarkable regression in his tumor's size within days of receiving an infusion of an innovative new treatment.

Though the outcomes of two other participants with similar diagnoses were somewhat less positive, the case's success still bodes well for the search for a way to effectively cure what is currently an incurable disease.

Glioblastomas are typically about as deadly as cancers can get. Emerging from supporting cells inside the central nervous system, they can rapidly develop into malignant masses that claim up to 95 percent of patient lives within five years.

Researchers from Mass General Cancer Centre in the US suspected a treatment based on the patient's own immune system, known as CAR T-cell therapy, might succeed where other therapies fail.

Journal Reference:
Bryan D. Choi, Elizabeth R. Gerstner, Matthew J. Frigault, et al. Intraventricular CARv3-TEAM-E T Cells in Recurrent Glioblastoma, New England Journal of Medicine (DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2314390)

Original Submission


«  SpaceX is Reportedly Building Hundreds of Spy Satellites for the US Government
This discussion was created by mrpg (5708) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
Breakthrough Therapy Obliterates Deadly Brain Tumor in Days | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.