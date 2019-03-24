The merger will "revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization," said Chuck Robbins, Cisco's chair and CEO, in a statement.

Cisco announced plans to acquire software company Splunk in September 2023 and announced the completion of the deal on Monday in a press release.

The acquisition of Splunk now makes Cisco one of the largest software companies in the world, Cisco said in the release.

"We will revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement.

[...] Cisco acquired Splunk for roughly $28 billion, or about $157 per share in cash, the companies said. Combined, Cisco and Splunk "can create new profitable revenue streams," they said.