from the competition-is-a-sin dept.
Cisco acquires Splunk in $28 billion cybersecurity deal:
The merger will "revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization," said Chuck Robbins, Cisco's chair and CEO, in a statement.
Networking giant Cisco acquired digital infrastructure company Splunk and says the merger will allow them to "supercharge" and revolutionize the way it wields artificial intelligence for its customers.
Cisco announced plans to acquire software company Splunk in September 2023 and announced the completion of the deal on Monday in a press release.
The acquisition of Splunk now makes Cisco one of the largest software companies in the world, Cisco said in the release.
"We will revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution," Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins said in a statement.
[...] Cisco acquired Splunk for roughly $28 billion, or about $157 per share in cash, the companies said. Combined, Cisco and Splunk "can create new profitable revenue streams," they said.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sonamchauhan on Wednesday March 20, @11:15AM (1 child)
Splunk + Cisco = Sisko, the cool commander from Star Trek
Cisco + Splunk = Clunk
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Wednesday March 20, @01:58PM
Clunk, the new Fallout 5 robot that's on the fritz and keeps bumping into things.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 5, Informative) by pTamok on Wednesday March 20, @11:40AM (1 child)
I must admit, I'm not enthusiastic about the prospect of more Cisco lock-in to their ecosystem.
Back in the day, EIGRP was a good routing protocol, for many reasons. However, it was proprietary, so if you used it, it meant your network was pretty much locked-in to using only Cisco routers. Ever since those heady days of the 1980's I've felt that open standards and protocols were the way to go.
Later, at the high-end, I was using routers from Alcatel-Lucent, Juniper, and Cisco: BGP and IS-IS were open standards. As a customer, having choice and competition to meet my requirements was good.
I'm told the open-source options with functionality in the same are as Splunk are ELK - Elasticsearch, Logstash and Kibana, but obviously not as well integrated.
The Register article on the same acquisition - comments are usually worth reading: https://www.theregister.com/2024/03/19/cisco_closes_splunk_acquisition/ [theregister.com]
MBAs are always looking to tie customers in. As a customer, I don't like that - I like to keep my options open, and would prefer suppliers to compete on the excellence of their product, not the excellence of their legal department.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Wednesday March 20, @09:48PM
...onto the train tracks.
FTFY
(Score: 5, Touché) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday March 20, @01:36PM
Translation: services will get worse and prices will go up.
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday March 20, @01:47PM
What software / service is worth $3.50 per head for every man, woman and child on the planet?
For reference: operation of all 11 US Aircraft Carrier strike groups costs less than this per year... and they cost more than the entire NASA operating budget...
🌻🌻 [google.com]