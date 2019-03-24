from the still-waiting-for-my-flying-car-too dept.
Government wants flying taxis to take off in 2 years:
The first flying taxi could take off in the UK by 2026 and become a regular sight in our skies two years later, if a government announcement goes to plan. The Future of Flight action plan, developed with the aerospace industry, also says drones and other flying vehicles will become more autonomous. It predicts that the first pilotless flying taxi will take off in 2030.
But experts say hurdles such as infrastructure and public acceptance need to be overcome first.
There are a number of different models, but most flying taxis look like a futuristic helicopter and can usually carry about five people. They are part of a family of vehicles called "eVTOLs" - which stands for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. The technology for them exists now, but it is likely that the aircraft will start off as exclusive modes of transport - replacing expensive journeys currently done by helicopters.
The Department for Transport also plans to allow drones to fly beyond visual line of sight - meaning the person controlling the drone cannot see it in the air. Some of the uses of unmanned drones include transporting medical supplies, delivering post in rural areas and tracking down criminals on the run. Their use is still in early stages, but the plan suggests drone deliveries would be commonplace by 2027.
The biggest obstacles to getting flying taxis into the air are infrastructure and public perception, says Craig Roberts, head of drones, at consultancy firm PwC.
Last year, he co-authored a report on the topic, in collaboration with the government, on the viability of the technology.
[...] No other mini airports have been built or trialled since the demonstration two years ago. But according to the government plan, the first vertiport (airport for vertical vehicles) will be operational this year.
The UK's aerospace regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority, is consulting on proposals for vertiports at existing aerodromes. New regulation would almost certainly need to be created if the government's aim of bringing in autonomous air taxis by 2030 is to be met.
(Score: 4, Touché) by bmimatt on Wednesday March 20, @07:26PM (2 children)
Are they going to have flying cops to keep the city coffers stuffed?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by zocalo on Wednesday March 20, @08:15PM
We're now four years down the line from that, and we're arguably in a worse position than we started. The date when unmarked drones (there are currently NO classification marked drones on the market, for the EU or the UK) will become legacy is up for discussion (again!), several of the key rules for operators and UAV pilots are still undergoing consultation, we don't have any BVLOS options without operator-specific licenses (that's undergoing consultation too), and even how to classify the drones and what set of rules apply to each class is currently up in the air. All talk of a UK-specific certification programme to underpin the classification system has also gone very, very quiet - probably because it's expensive, only a handful of facilities in the EU as whole can do it, and the UK's drone sector is a niche within a niche. To be fair, there's some potential good in there that improves on the EU equivalent, but all in all it seems like "lets be different because Brexit" has now become a bureaucratic nightmare of unrealistic and/or outright unacheivable ideas. And that's just for *unmanned* UAVs where the biggest risks to the public are idiots who think the rules don't apply to them (this also covers almost all invasion of privacy fears), and the now relatively rare flyaways or other in-flight failures.
And the CAA, an underfunded, undermanned sub-agency of the DfT whose primary focus is - quite rightly - on airspace management, more conventional air traffic regulation, and safe operation of the UK's airspace, is somehow going to cut through all the red tape for people-carrying drone operation, in what I will assume will mostly be an urban landscape where drone flights are almost entirely verboten without one of the aforementioned operator-specific licenses or limited, mostly emergency/security services focussed, exemptions, in less that two years? With commercial operations two years after that?
I think we can safely say it's not "ambitious" so much as simply Not. Going. To. Happen.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @09:45PM
Only if you believe pigs can fly
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Nuke on Wednesday March 20, @07:46PM (11 children)
How are air taxis different from helicopters? They never caught on for regular travel except for Prime Ministers and royalty, even when no-one worried about carbon emissions or even fuel costs
And is this the same UK that is intending to go carbon neutral? Or is someone going to invent a magic battery that is up to the job by then? Anyway, same old problem that the journey time will be dominated by the time to get to the airport/taxiport, although I expect that Sunak will get one outside his front door.
(Score: 4, Informative) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday March 20, @07:57PM (2 children)
The batteries to fly from one side of a continent to another do not exist. The batteries to fly from one side of a city to another do exist.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electric_aircraft#:~:text=Computational%20tools%20have%20been%20used,than%20~30%20mi%20with%20three. [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Wednesday March 20, @11:57PM (1 child)
The example given was between cities, not from one side of one to the other. FTFA :
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @03:30PM
Some are hydrogen powered too, which is intended to have longer range than batteries.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Wednesday March 20, @08:19PM (5 children)
This sort of technology makes little sense in most cases. Apart from the situation where you have rivers and ravines that make connections inconvenient while allowing a safe corridor for travel. Or perhaps island going without enough people to justify building a bridge or ferry terminals. I just don't see this being very useful.
I can't imagine wanting more things flying overheated could potentially crash and the emissions that come from all the take off and landing.
On the whole, it would make far more sense to build more efficient ground and underground transportation when people really do need to travel than this.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by SomeRandomGeek on Wednesday March 20, @09:03PM (3 children)
Have you been to London? It has maxed out the transportation possibilities of subway, road, and sidewalk. They are all used to capacity. It is one of the world's major financial centers. If there is anywhere in the world where there is a critical mass of rich assholes willing to pay exorbitant rates for flying taxis, this is it.
(Score: 5, Informative) by zocalo on Wednesday March 20, @10:13PM
Also worth pointing out is that very few of the buildings in London's two main financial centres have helipads on top and, as you note, it's not exactly overflowing with available open spaces to put one that are significantly more convenient than the existing options to stage these airtaxis from. Rishi's pals etc. are probably still going to need a limo for the last mile, so what's the point other than showing off (which I can easily imagine will be the whole point for many potential users)? Daily commutes to/from the country mansion for the wannabe billionaires that can't afford their own helo and pilot as well maybe? AFAIK, most of these airtaxi proposals are electric-powered though, so that mansion probably needs to be within the Greater London area and its immediate surrounds...
(Score: 3, Touché) by aafcac on Wednesday March 20, @10:38PM
The problem there is that there isn't any safe place to drive them. Apart from some corridors, like over the river, the city is built out and increasing the things that can fall on the city is just asking for trouble. It's not like these are going to be flying high enough for s parachute to deploy anyways.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday March 21, @02:44AM
I have my doubts about that.
London has approximately 5600 people per square mile, and 8.9 million people total. Tokyo has a bit more density (6200 people per square mile) and 37.1 million people total. Presumably, that makes the transportation needs of London significantly less than those of Tokyo, and yet Tokyo manages, somehow, to make their situation work. London's density is also far less than those of New York City, and yet New York manages to make it work too. Ergo, London's more mundane transport options aren't maxed out, they're misallocated.
If I had to hazard a guess, they're misallocated towards moving metal boxes around with a relatively small number of people inside those boxes rather than, say, putting a whole lot of people into a single metal box or maybe a 4-8 metal boxes connected to each other and moved together. I know they've taken some steps to fix this problem like congestion pricing, but those fixes are not popular with rich people who cringe at the thought of sharing a metal box with non-rich people.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.
(Score: 4, Touché) by crafoo on Thursday March 21, @03:09AM
well if they do crash it's juts going to crash on the little people. probably the only people using these will be mega-rich, financial class, and government officials. might be helpful to start thinking of people in terms of the international elite and everyone else. for instance, in Rome, you get out of the way of the elite's carriage or you get run over and die. same dynamic, different era.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by deimtee on Wednesday March 20, @10:56PM (1 child)
The best way to get them into the system would be to start them as ambulance and fire vehicles. Things like heart attacks and strokes have massively different outcomes with a few minutes delay in treatment. An EVTOL fire fighter won't carry much, if any, water but having a couple of trained, geared-up, personnel on site might make a big difference while the ground trucks are still on their way.
That automatically means the police will follow along, because people are such arseholes that ambulances now won't attend without a police escort.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday March 21, @03:26PM
Possibly, but we've had mobile emergency rooms for decades. Basically a few ICU doctors with the necessary gear to get people stabilized for transportation to the ICU. One of the issues with these sorts of things is that you need to be able to land wherever the need is, and you need to be able to do it in whatever weather is going on. Whereas a terrestrial vehicle can be outfitted with snow tires/chains and driven in all but the worst weather possible. Any weather that isn't safe for driving is probably also not safe for flying.
I suppose if there's an earthquake and a lot of cracks and downed lines are making it impossible to drive, that might benefit from this, but that's such a niche situation that the vehicles might not even be available for that if you've got them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 20, @09:49PM (1 child)
Yeah, how are you going to convince people that loud buzzing noise is a good thing?
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday March 21, @02:31PM
In the event that it's just replacing helicopters and is quieter than helicopters. It could be a net positive in that regard. Assuming they end up being used a lot more than helicopters and they're more annoying. I can definitely see your point. Even then, it's probably not going to be that much more annoying than the already annoying and horrific traffic in London or other major cities.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 4, Funny) by istartedi on Wednesday March 20, @09:59PM (1 child)
A prototype [youtube.com] has already been tested on animals. The software was written in Python.
(Score: 4, Funny) by Thexalon on Thursday March 21, @02:49AM
There were later human trials [youtube.com] of the same technology, although perhaps a bit shoddily planned.
The only thing that stops a bad guy with a compiler is a good guy with a compiler.