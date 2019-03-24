https://niemczuk.tech/2024/02/11/detailed-macrophotography-of-PCBs
I had to create scans of a small flex PCB to capture more details than a flat scanner could give me. Of course, this task turned out harder than I imagined. I already had a good camera, but I was lacking a good macro lens. Buying one turned out to be hard because the highest magnification ratios on most macro lenses are 1:1. The better ones are, of course, pricier.
After browsing some extreme macrophotography forums, I discovered that some people use microscope objectives with their cameras.
Those microscope objectives are divided into two groups: infinity-corrected and non-infinity-corrected. What does this mean? The non-infinity-corrected objective focuses the captured image on a plane some distance after the objective. The infinity-corrected objective collimates the captured light into a parallel beam. The second type is useful if you need to Fourier transform the image by transparency masks or do other fancy scientific image transformations. Filtering light is easier if you work with a parallel beam. To use this type of objective in macrophotography, you need an additional lens to focus the parallel beam to an image on the sensor plane.
The first type of microscope objective can be used directly with your interchangeable lens camera. The only thing you need is an extension tube, which can be 3D printed in an hour. I found a great Thingiverse repository that contains extension tubes for microscopic objectives with various camera mounts. Together with the cheapest 4X non-infinity-corrected, achromatic microscope objective gives decent results.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by crafoo on Thursday March 21, @05:04AM (1 child)
there are people on twitter doing absolutely amazing decaps and microscope imaging of dies. check them out. they even have their "unicorn" microscope sub-assemblies they scour e-bay for. of course they are mostly concerned with micro-translation bases to scan dies accurately and create mega-pix collages
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 21, @11:05AM
https://siliconpr0n.org/ [siliconpr0n.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by corey on Thursday March 21, @10:02AM (1 child)
I spend a fair bit of my time inspecting and reworking PCBs with a stereo microscope, I also have one at home. But I’ve found taking photos with my phone with maximum digital zoom works well to see stuff otherwise my midlife eyes can’t make out any more. Then I can further digital zoom while viewing the photo. I only have an iPhone SE (2nd) as well, which has one camera. I’ve read text on 0603 comments with this.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday March 21, @01:19PM
You could build and/or 3d print a holder for your phone, but the magic phrase to Google for is "LCD digital microscope" and I have one for similar work.
It's not just for small stuff. You can inspect old thru-hole for capacitors just starting to leak or examine thin partially corroded traces in detail. Sometimes composite resistors crack and you can not see the crack visually but you'll see it on the full motion video scope. Also they usually have "better" illumination than room lighting. Another thing you can see is poor solder joints, either cracked or grainy. Yeah technically I could replace it with a big scratched up magnifying glass, but I like my digital LCD scope.
They used to be "hundreds" for 3 inches and now they're less than a hundred for 7 or more inches, probably bigger than your phone. The nice ones can be connected to a small TV via HDMI but beware if it's cheap its probably not even 720 much less 1080.
There's a temptation to spring for the larger screen but the smaller one takes up less space on the workbench.
Another point to mention is if it advertises 400x or more magnification or self-describes as "biological" then the magnification is probably too high for electronic work. The ones sold for "coins" are really nice.
If it has a rechargeable battery then the battery will be dead whenever you need to use it or shortly after, the ones without batteries that run off USB are infinitely less frustrating, and usually have brighter illumination and screens anyway.