In 2019, astronomers discovered a group of white dwarfs that mysteriously stopped cooling. These "forever-young" stars remain at a near-constant surface temperature for at least eight billion years—an incredible length of time, considering the universe is 13.8 billion years old.
Something is fueling these stars from within, but given that they had run out of their nuclear fuel source, scientists were unsure what could be keeping them shining so brightly. Our research, recently published in Nature, presents the solution to this conundrum.
Using information gathered by the Gaia space observatory of the European Space Agency, researchers discovered that some white dwarfs essentially stop cooling.
By studying how white dwarfs are distributed as a function of temperature (from hot to cold) in the Gaia data, astronomers noticed an accumulation of white dwarfs at intermediate temperatures. This indicates that some white dwarfs spend more time at these intermediate temperatures—eight billion years more than thought possible.
White dwarfs are weird. A mere teaspoon of material from their cores weighs several tons. Under such extreme densities, matter can behave strangely. Even though the interiors of white dwarfs are millions of degrees hot, the density is high enough that they can freeze into a solid state. They form crystals out of the carbon, oxygen and other elements present in their interiors.
The formation of these crystals normally starts at the center of the star, where density is highest. As the white dwarf cools down, more crystals are formed in successive layers until almost the whole star is completely solid.
However, this inside-out crystallization does not apply to all white dwarfs. We discovered that the heaviest elements present in white dwarfs are expelled from the crystals as they are formed, just as salt is expelled from ice crystals when seawater freezes.
The crystals become less dense than their surroundings, and float up like ice cubes in a glass of water. As the crystals do not stay in place, the core cannot simply freeze from the inside out.
The movements created by the floating crystals reshuffle the chemical layering inside the star. Gradually, the heaviest elements are transported toward the center. This releases a steady flow of gravitational energy that keeps the star shining at a near-constant temperature for billions of years.
More information: Simon Blouin, Buoyant crystals halt the cooling of white dwarf stars, Nature (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-024-07102-y. www.nature.com/articles/s41586-024-07102-y
(Score: 3, Funny) by looorg on Thursday March 21, @10:22AM
Just wait for the Hollywood vampires to find this out, they'll fund space exploration to the max to gain billions of years of life if they can infuse this into their blood instead of being vampires and hanging upside down or whatever other weirdness it is they are currently doing. Or it turns them into some kind of Cthulhuesque Star Vampire or Shambler from beyond the stars.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Thursday March 21, @10:49AM
I'm sure some new age grifter will be happy to sell Hollyweirdos on the idea that some ordinarily available rocks are in fact stellar floating crystals that can be yours for the low low price of $5000 each.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 21, @01:33PM
I was thinking more along the lines of: suicidal tower jumpers can focus on the glow of the gravitational energy they are releasing to the universe as they fall toward the Earth...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday March 21, @10:54AM
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Thursday March 21, @12:31PM
And the only way to identify them is by wearing special glasses.
Get ready to chew gum and kick asses!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Fnord666 on Thursday March 21, @12:45PM
(Score: 5, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 21, @01:43PM (1 child)
We have a snapshot in time. Conveniently, that snapshot covers a spread of time from the present back to the beginning of the Universe.
Within that snapshot, we have identified various types of stars and made assumptions about how they form and how they progress through their life cycles. We can, to a limited extent, validate these assumptions by looking at different ages of the Universe in our one available snapshot, seeing how the distribution of star types changes through the ages (in different locations, with entirely different histories, of course). On the plus side: there are a LOT of stars to observe, so the statistical methods are happy with their sample sizes...
Anyway, this modeling failed, spectacularly, when it came to a particular group of white dwarfs. So, now, Simon and company have formulated a speculation as to the creation of crystals at densities and temperatures found nowhere near our solar system, and fitted this speculation to the observed (and, largely, inferred) data, and they have a working theory that at least fits the data a bit better than anything before.
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Friday March 22, @04:46PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by khallow on Thursday March 21, @11:18PM
(Score: 2) by Fnord666 on Friday March 22, @04:47PM
(Score: 4, Informative) by sjames on Friday March 22, @12:22AM (1 child)
Through the observations Joe was pointing out, we have good estimates of the mass of these stars and better measurements of their temperature. We know approximately the rate they're radiating energy. The temperatures of the stars should be fairly evenly distributed but it turns out that stars at in a particular temperature range are over-represented and cooler stars are under-represented.
With all of that it is possible to estimate how long the stars have somehow hung up within the over-represented temperature range.
It wouldn't surprise me if the line of thinking in TFA started with observing how this is analogous to how a cooling liquid behaves as it reaches it's freezing point and undergoes an energy releasing phase change.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by khallow on Friday March 22, @04:30AM
But if your white dwarf is next to another star, interesting [wikipedia.org] things [wikipedia.org] can happen.