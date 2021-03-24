https://nanochess.org/emulator.html
After winning the IOCCC for the first time, I had the idea of writing an emulator of the 8080 processor in 2000 characters of C, after patterning experimentally the more than 200 instructions and doing measures of byte count, I realized that it was possible and I made it. Then I added CP/M support as a extra feature. I was completely astonished when I won Best of Show of 19th IOCCC :).
[...] This emulator was developed eighteen years ago when the computers had 32-bit processors and it used a hole in the C language syntax where you could pass a pointer on an integer. In fact, this is the IOCCC objective: make C compilers to do things these shouldn't be supposed to do.
However, the C compilers for 64-bit processors don't allow it any more as pointers are 64-bit and the int types are 32-bit, so compilers stop with an error (especially in macOS because clang).
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday March 23, @11:04AM
That 2K program took me MONTHS and incredible amounts of work to shave one byte here, one byte there, abuse the C compiler while still passing lint... I was really proud when I finally saw my name on ioccc.org.
And you may think it's pointless - well, maybe it is nowadays - but it's in my resume, and that's all the street creds I ever needed to convince propective employers that I'm a C specialist. Even better: if the interviewer knew what the IOCCC was, it was a very good indication that this was an employer worth working for.