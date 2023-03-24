[...] Specifically defendants point to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, 47 U.S.C. § 230 ("CDA" or § 230 ) as requiring dismissal of the plaintiffs' complaint... In New York, the Court of Appeals followed other Courts interpretations of the CDA in Shiamili v. Real Estate Group of New York,

Inc. (17 NY3d 281 [2011]). The Court found determining immunity from state law liability under Section 230 of the CDA requires the Court to take into consideration, "if (1) [defendant] is a provider or user of an interactive computer service; (2) the complaint seeks to hold the defendant liable as a publisher or speaker; and (3) the action is based on information given by another information content provider" (Shiamili at 286-287).

On the other hand, plaintiffs contend the defendants platforms should be considered "products" which makes Section 230 irrelevant. Under that premise, what constitutes a product under New York law is not confined to tangible chattels... The Court of Appeals also emphasized the following factors in determining whether an item is a product: (1) a defendant's control over the design and standardization of the product, (2) the party responsible for placing the product into the stream of commerce and deriving a financial benefit, and (3) a party's superior ability to know—and warn about—the dangers inherent in the product's reasonably foreseeable uses or misuses.

Many of the social media/internet defendants have attempted to establish that their platforms are mere message boards and/or do not contain algorithms subjecting them to the protections of the CDA and/or First Amendment. This may ultimately prove true. In addition, some defendants may yet establish that their platforms are not products or that the negligent design features plaintiffs have alleged are not part of their platforms. However, at this stage of the litigation the Court must base its ruling on the allegations of the complaint and not "facts" asserted by the defendants in their briefs or during oral argument and those allegations allege viable causes of action under a products liability theory.