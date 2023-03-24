from the the-analogous-price-of-digital-liberty dept.
TLDR**: families of the victims in Buffalo sued social media for providing a defective product that can damage the mental heath and radicalize some people. Defendants asked dismissal under the "we are only a public message board" Section 230, court says "naaah, mate, plaintiff pointed a compelling enough finger to your engagement algos which earn you the money. Those (civil) lawsuits may go ahead (and I'll keep my popcorn handy)".
YouTube, Facebook, Reddit must face lawsuits from Buffalo shooting survivors
The plaintiffs, who include family members of the victims and survivors of the shooting, argue that the platforms "negligently, defectively and harmfully designed 'products' that drove Gendron to the materials and they are therefore liable based on product liability theories."
Feroleto dismissed arguments brought by the social media companies that they served merely as message boards for third-party content. The defendants argue that as such, they are not liable under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act or the First Amendment.
"The Court has determined the complaint sufficiently pleads viable causes of action to go forward at this stage of the litigation," the order states.
The defendants contend that no matter how the plaintiffs frame their complaint the only conceivable actionable activity of the defendants is the hosting of third-party content on their platforms. If that is the case, even plaintiffs would acknowledge the third-party content would make the defendants immune from suit due to the CDA. However, plaintiffs contend the defendants' platforms are more than just message boards containing third-party content. They allege they are sophisticated products designed to be addictive to young users and they specifically directed Gendron to further platforms or postings that indoctrinated him with "white replacement theory."
[...] Specifically defendants point to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, 47 U.S.C. § 230 ("CDA" or § 230 ) as requiring dismissal of the plaintiffs' complaint... In New York, the Court of Appeals followed other Courts interpretations of the CDA in Shiamili v. Real Estate Group of New York,
Inc. (17 NY3d 281 [2011]). The Court found determining immunity from state law liability under Section 230 of the CDA requires the Court to take into consideration, "if (1) [defendant] is a provider or user of an interactive computer service; (2) the complaint seeks to hold the defendant liable as a publisher or speaker; and (3) the action is based on information given by another information content provider" (Shiamili at 286-287).
On the other hand, plaintiffs contend the defendants platforms should be considered "products" which makes Section 230 irrelevant. Under that premise, what constitutes a product under New York law is not confined to tangible chattels... The Court of Appeals also emphasized the following factors in determining whether an item is a product: (1) a defendant's control over the design and standardization of the product, (2) the party responsible for placing the product into the stream of commerce and deriving a financial benefit, and (3) a party's superior ability to know—and warn about—the dangers inherent in the product's reasonably foreseeable uses or misuses.
Many of the social media/internet defendants have attempted to establish that their platforms are mere message boards and/or do not contain algorithms subjecting them to the protections of the CDA and/or First Amendment. This may ultimately prove true. In addition, some defendants may yet establish that their platforms are not products or that the negligent design features plaintiffs have alleged are not part of their platforms. However, at this stage of the litigation the Court must base its ruling on the allegations of the complaint and not "facts" asserted by the defendants in their briefs or during oral argument and those allegations allege viable causes of action under a products liability theory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 23, @10:53PM
These cases against social media are obviously in addition to the criminal cases (NY and Federal) against Gendron. I see the news items but don't pay close attention, there may also be movement to sue his parents who could have kept better track of his activity? It's going to be a long process, for example, at least at one point the Feds were going for death penalty, while NY doesn't have that option.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @01:18AM (3 children)
This is such bullshit. All lawsuits against "social media" need to be dismissed with extreme prejudice! Here, we have free speech law that is supposed to stop all censorship, but it has been rendered toothless by corrupt judges.
I hope some day we can create a fully accessible, truly indelible internet, beyond the reach of all the world's authoritarians
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Hauke on Sunday March 24, @02:46AM (2 children)
Obligatory: https://xkcd.com/1357/ [xkcd.com]
In other words, I am not the government. If I host a site and you post something that I don't like, there is no law saying I have to leave it up.
Cheers!
TANSTAAFL
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Sunday March 24, @03:48AM
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 24, @04:16AM
Then this isn't about you. Never was, it's about being forced to remove something by the authorities or anybody else. Why did you even step in here?