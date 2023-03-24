from the oops dept.
https://arstechnica.com/security/2024/03/hackers-can-extract-secret-encryption-keys-from-apples-mac-chips/
A newly discovered vulnerability baked into Apple's M-series of chips allows attackers to extract secret keys from Macs when they perform widely used cryptographic operations, academic researchers have revealed in a paper published Thursday.
The flaw—a side channel allowing end-to-end key extractions when Apple chips run implementations of widely used cryptographic protocols—can't be patched directly because it stems from the microarchitectural design of the silicon itself.
[...]
cryptographic engineers have devised constant-time programming, an approach that ensures that all operations take the same amount of time to complete, regardless of their operands. It does this by keeping code free of secret-dependent memory accesses or structures.
The breakthrough of the new research is that it exposes a previously overlooked behavior of DMPs in Apple silicon: Sometimes they confuse memory content, such as key material, with the pointer value that is used to load other data. As a result, the DMP often reads the data and attempts to treat it as an address to perform memory access. This "dereferencing" of "pointers"—meaning the reading of data and leaking it through a side channel—is a flagrant violation of the constant-time paradigm.
[...]
The attack, which the researchers have named GoFetch, uses an application that doesn't require root access, only the same user privileges needed by most third-party applications installed on a macOS system.
[...]
The GoFetch app connects to the targeted app and feeds it inputs that it signs or decrypts. As its doing this, it extracts the app secret key that it uses to perform these cryptographic operations. This mechanism means the targeted app need not perform any cryptographic operations on its own during the collection period.
[...]
The DMP on the M3, Apple's latest chip, has a special bit that developers can invoke to disable the feature. The researchers don't yet know what kind of penalty will occur when this performance optimization is turned off. (The researchers noted that the DMP found in Intel's Raptor Lake processors doesn't leak the same sorts of cryptographic secrets. What's more, setting a special DOIT bit also effectively turns off the DMP.)
A new vulnerability was found on M1 Mac and newer models that allow hackers to extract encryption keys. This issue is unpatchable, which means every Mac user could be compromised, but it doesn’t mean you should freak out. [Physical access to the computer is required--JR]
[...] The researcher named this vulnerability GoFetch, a “microarchitectural side-channel attack that can extract secret keys from constant-time cryptographic implementations via data memory-dependent prefetchers (DMPs).”
They have found this issue with M1 Mac devices but found that M2 and M3 CPUs also exhibit “similar exploitable DMP behavior.” They have not tested with other chip variants, such as M1 Max, M2 Pro, etc., but the researchers hypothesize that they’re likely to be exploited as well.
The researchers say that the best way to protect yourself is by constantly updating your Mac to the latest version of macOS. For developers of cryptographic libraries, they can either set the DOIT bit and DIT bit bits, which disable the DMP on some CPUs, such as M3 processors.
Still, the best way to avoid this attack is by preventing others from physically accessing your M1 Mac computer: “Preventing attackers from measuring DMP activation in the first place, for example, by avoiding hardware sharing, can further enhance the security of cryptographic protocols.”