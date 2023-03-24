Stories
Redis Changes License From BSD-3 to Dual RSALv2+SSPLv1

posted by janrinok on Sunday March 24, @05:19PM
wirelessduck writes:

[Redis is an open source (BSD licensed), in-memory data structure store used as a database, cache, message broker, and streaming engine]

Redis has decided to move away from BSD license to dual-license Redis Source Available License (RSALv2) and Server Side Public License (SSPLv1), ignoring many historical failures where other companies tried to move away from open source licenses (ElasticSearch vs OpenSearch, MySQL vs MariaDB, Oracle JDK vs OpenJDK, OpenOffice vs LibreOffice, Terraform vs OpenTofu etc.).

The decision has not gone down well within the redis community.

Any Redis users in our community? What are your thoughts on this issue?

