AI models were better than human experts at predicting the ratings Belgian beers received on a popular review site:
To compare the models, they split the data into a training set and a test set. Once a model was trained on the data within the training set, they evaluated its ability to predict the test set.
The researchers found that all the models were better than the trained panel of human experts at predicting the rating a beer had received from RateBeer.
Through these models, the researchers were able to pinpoint specific compounds that contribute to consumer appreciation of a beer: people were more likely to rate a beer highly if it contained these specific compounds. For example, the models predicted that adding lactic acid, which is present in tart-tasting sour beers, could improve other kinds of beers by making them taste fresher.
"We had the models analyze these beers and then asked them 'How can we make these beers better?'" says Kevin Verstrepen, a professor at KU Leuven and director of the VIB-KU Leuven Center for Microbiology, who worked on the project. "Then we went in and actually made those changes to the beers by adding flavor compounds. And lo and behold—once we did blind tastings, the beers became better, and more generally appreciated."
(Score: 4, Funny) by SomeRandomGeek on Thursday March 28, @06:40PM
I know I'm supposed to be horrified, and maybe part of me is... but mostly I just want to try the best beers that the AI has come up with.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Freeman on Friday March 29, @01:17PM
I wouldn't be horrified if AI could "sudo make me a sandwich". https://xkcd.com/149/ [xkcd.com] Just saying.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Thursday March 28, @07:17PM
Ah... micro-brewed!
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 4, Insightful) by gznork26 on Thursday March 28, @07:35PM
It seems to me that the AI did what it was asked to do.... determine how to increase the ratings for beer, and did so by suggesting the addition of a compound. That's the equivalent of teaching to the test, rather than teaching to produced better educated students. Making actually better beer which happened to contain that compound would have entailed telling the brewmaster how to alter the beer-making process or the mix of ingredients to get that result.
Khipu were Turing complete.
(Score: 4, Funny) by quietus on Friday March 29, @07:38AM
Tsk. You missed the main point of the study: researchers got a grant to taste Belgian ales for five years.
Their study results might not amount to much -- I'm fairly sure that wasn't part of the plan anyway -- but I can assure you that, over all that time and on average, they went home in a much better mood than the average employee.
I can only suggest a pint if you do not realize the utter brilliance of their project.
(Score: 4, Touché) by SomeGuy on Thursday March 28, @10:55PM
Aaaand, we are supposed to be impressed by this? An AI says to add some addictive drug or fake flavoring because its statistical model shows other product's sales increase after adding it. Nobody could have predicted that.
Right, if something goes wrong then they just blame the the AI sock puppet. Or, if customers come shaking to the door demanding more, then good for profits, and you can thank the magical AI for it all.
Sadly this is the future.
I look forward to my future breakfast of healthy, delicious, Sediment Shaped Sediment.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Friday March 29, @03:51AM
Microsoft AI comes up with perfect beer, says "Hold my beer", then says "Dear Aunt, let's set so double the killer delete select all"
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday March 29, @01:20PM
I assume the end quote was supposed to be gibberish?
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Friday March 29, @02:03PM
Nah...it's a quote from Microsoft's Vista speech to text
-- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Development_of_Windows_Vista [wikipedia.org]
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday March 29, @02:28PM
Nice, I would definitely put that one up there with Bill Gates' "Blue Screen" moment when present Windows 95 to the world.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"