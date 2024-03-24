Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
As spotted by German tech site DeskModder, Microsoft has begun automatically installing a Copilot app on Windows 11. The new application doesn't seem to have any functionality, and further investigation revealed that it has 0 bytes of data, suggesting that it's actually a placeholder shell for the most part. Thankfully, users can uninstall the app by simply using the built-in 'Uninstall' option in Windows.
[...] It's unclear how the Copilot app is getting installed on systems that have automatic updates turned off, but according to Ghacks, it showed up on their test PC after the Edge browser was updated to the latest version. Interestingly, the application's AppxManifest.xml lists Windows 10 as the minimum compatible version, while the maximum version is listed as Windows 12.0.0.0.
[...] Microsoft recently started rolling out Copilot to more Windows 10/11 devices, enabling users to experience the AI features on their desktop. According to the company, users can access up to ten Copilot requests before needing to sign-in with a Microsoft ID. The feature is still in preview as of now, but is enabled by default in Windows 11 version 23H2. It is, however, disabled by default in Windows 11 version 22H2.
(Score: 5, Informative) by corey on Thursday March 28, @10:58PM
Other than ads, this constant creep of new products is the most frustrating thing with Microsoft. The intent of this is to jam this copilot feature in so people get using it before they can start using other AI products from other companies. I see similar annoyance with Office 365, it always pops up something about some feature I have no interest in, and I’m just wanting it to get out of my way so I can do my work. I still have to copy and paste links from Outlook into Firefox because otherwise it forcefully opens in Edge (which I hate), despite Firefox being my default browser. Plus it mangles the URLs with safelinks rubbish ostensibly for security but also so they can track each and every link I open.
(Score: 4, Touché) by Tork on Thursday March 28, @11:08PM
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 5, Informative) by julian on Thursday March 28, @11:53PM (2 children)
It's just a link to download Copilot. The retail copies of Windows 10/11 have included these for a lot of things like games. If you don't like this, procure (archive.org) a copy of the iso file for Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC, and then use this open source tool [github.com] to activate it. It will receive security and bug fixes until 2032 and will never receive new features or other changes.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Friday March 29, @01:15PM (1 child)
I hated the windows live tiles the moment I saw them and was not impressed by whomever "thought it was a good idea to include advertisements" in my start menu.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Friday March 29, @02:39PM
Ain't no such thing an MBA cannot fuck up!
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Thursday March 28, @11:54PM
They're shouting it from the rooftops. So much PR...
(Score: 4, Insightful) by PinkyGigglebrain on Friday March 29, @12:42AM (1 child)
For now.
"Beware those who would deny you Knowledge, For in their hearts they dream themselves your Master."
(Score: 2) by Opportunist on Friday March 29, @06:59AM
Later some patching might be required, just like it was to get rid of the TPM crap and install Win11 on older machines.
(Score: 2) by ledow on Friday March 29, @12:27PM
The more they have to force it on users, the more I know that it's something I never want.
I've never used Edge. The more you try to force it on me, the more I'll insist the second I find it that I will go out of my way to remove it.
It's Apple and U2 albums all over again.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by DadaDoofy on Friday March 29, @01:06PM
To to do anything more than Bing chat-bot searches with it, you have to pay a significant chunk of change each month. From UC Today:
So, the answer to “Is Microsoft Copilot free?” is yes – for personal users using Windows and standard search tools (Bing). However, if you want to use Copilot with your Microsoft apps, and access more advanced features, you need to choose from one of two plans.
The first, least expensive plan, introduced in January 2024, is “Microsoft Copilot Pro”. This plan is intended for individuals who want to access the most advanced features of Copilot, and upgrade their Microsoft apps. This option includes all of the features available on the “free” version of Copilot, plus priority model access. You also get Copilot for Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote.
However, if you want to access Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps, you will need a platform subscription on top of your Copilot subscription. This means paying $20 per month, per user for Copilot Pro, plus the monthly or annual cost of a Microsoft 365 Family or Personal subscription.
Prices start at $6.99 for a personal subscription, and $9.99 for a family subscription (For up to 6 users), bringing your total Copilot cost to around $26.99-$29.99 per month.
If you want access to GitHub Copilot, it will cost you an additional $10 per month. Copilot for Sales? Another $50 per month. Copilot for Security? They haven't announced pricing yet, but keep that wallet open!
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 29, @01:53PM (1 child)
Tell me it's your first day working in IT without telling me it's your first day working in IT.
Jesus...the number of point-and-click admins out there is astonishing.
I just checked. It didn't get installed on any machines on the networks I manage....because the firewall blocks pretty much all outbound traffic, and http/https is inspected and any shit going to Microsoft is blocked.
It's 2024. How in the incompetent fuck do you still let any traffic leave your network that isn't explicitly allowed?
(Score: 2) by Ox0000 on Friday March 29, @03:11PM
Are you telling me you're running an unpatched Windows? I too like to live dangerously, but dang... this sounds more like you having a death wish.