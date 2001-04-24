Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

China Blocks Use of Intel and AMD Chips in Government Computers

posted by hubie on Monday April 01, @09:03PM   Printer-friendly
from the you-can-go-your-own-way-and-call-it-another-lonely-day dept.
Hardware

upstart writes:

China blocks use of Intel and AMD chips in government computers, FT reports By Reuters:

(Reuters) -China has introduced guidelines to phase out U.S. microprocessors from Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from government personal computers and servers, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The procurement guidance also seeks to sideline Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)'s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software in favour of domestic options, the report said.

Government agencies above the township level have been told to include criteria requiring "safe and reliable" processors and operating systems when making purchases, the newspaper said.

China's industry ministry in late December issued a statement with three separate lists of CPUs, operating systems and centralised database deemed "safe and reliable" for three years after the publication date, all from Chinese companies, Reuters checks showed.

[...] The U.S. has been aiming to boost domestic semiconductor output and reduce reliance on China and Taiwan with the Biden administration's 2022 CHIPS and Science Act.

It is designed to bolster U.S. semiconductors and contains financial aid for domestic production with subsidies for production of advanced chips.

Original Submission


«  Embracer Group Lets Go of Borderlands Maker for $460M After Three Years
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
China Blocks Use of Intel and AMD Chips in Government Computers | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)