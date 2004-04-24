Stories
A Return to Roots: Lab Builds its First Stellarator in 50 Years

posted by hubie on Friday April 05, @03:08PM   Printer-friendly
from the stellarators-how-do-they-work? dept.
Science

taylorvich writes:

https://phys.org/news/2024-04-roots-lab-stellarator-years-door.html

For the first time, scientists have built a fusion experiment using permanent magnets, a technique that could show a simple way to build future devices for less cost and allow researchers to test new concepts for future fusion power plants.

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) combined decades of expertise in engineering, computation and theoretical physics to design a new type of stellarator, a twisty machine that confines plasma, the electrically charged fourth state of matter, to harness the fusion process that powers the sun and stars and potentially generate clean electricity.

"Using permanent magnets is a completely new way to design stellarators," said Tony Qian, a graduate student in the Princeton Program in Plasma Physics, which is based at PPPL. Qian was the lead author of papers published in the Journal of Plasma Physics and Nuclear Fusion that detail the theory and engineering behind the device, known as MUSE. "This technique allows us to test new plasma confinement ideas quickly and build new devices easily."

[...] "MUSE is largely constructed with commercially available parts," said Michael Zarnstorff, a senior research physicist at PPPL and principal investigator of the project. "By working with 3D-printing companies and magnet suppliers, we can shop around and buy the precision we need instead of making it ourselves."

The original insight that permanent magnets could be the foundation for a new, more affordable stellarator variety came to Zarnstorff in 2014. "I realized that even if they were situated alongside other magnets, rare-earth permanent magnets could generate and maintain the magnetic fields necessary to confine the plasma so fusion reactions can occur," Zarnstorff said, "and that's the property that makes this technique work."

More information: T.M. Qian et al, Design and construction of the MUSE permanent magnet stellarator, Journal of Plasma Physics (2023). DOI: 10.1017/S0022377823000880

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 05, @03:21PM

    First (incorrect) thought was that permanent magnets lose magnetism at fairly low temps...which might be hard to maintain next to super hot plasma. But they've thought of that already, from the paper:

    ... An issue often raised is the viability of PM in a neutronic environment. The Curie temperature of neodymium magnets is above 500 K. Superconducting coils must be cooled well below 100 K, which is possible only when the superconductor is kept in a cryostat behind a neutron shield. Provided that neutron shielding and cryostat must exist for the TF coils, one can put the PM behind the blanket and pick up extra magnetisation from the cryogenic temperature.

