Markus Flierl, corporate veep for Intel's Developer Cloud, is an IT veteran that survived both Sun's absorption by Oracle and a stint as head of GPU cloud infrastructure at Nvidia, before taking on the current role.

[...] "Everything is open," he says. "And we very much encourage the participation of the community to help work with us, as opposed to the more proprietary strategy that Nvidia is pursuing."

Intel recently open sourced the Continuous Profiler, developed by Intel Granulate, in a bid to up CPU performance. The theory goes that a development team can run the optimization agent to spot bottlenecks in code and, therefore, make apps more efficient.

We mention to Flierl that such generosity benefits Intel. Software will eventually be optimized for Intel hardware.

"That's right, yeah," he says. "And I think that's just the difference in approach that we have compared to some of our competitors is that we're just very open. And we believe in the community and the collaboration. And that's just one of those examples of us doing that. And we want people to be able to optimize the software, and to get the maximum out of our hardware."

Intel's Developer Cloud is intended to give devs access to its latest hardware, usually a good few months before its rivals in the cloud space can get their hands on the silicon. However, there is no escaping from the fact that Intel trails the cloud giants in datacenter provision by some distance.

[...] Has Intel done enough to persuade developers to use its cloud rather than those of its rivals? Unsurprisingly, Flierl reckons that the flexibility, with everything from bare-metal Xeons through to managed Kubernetes, makes the service a tempting choice.