NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 – Today, Chase launched Chase Media Solutions, its new digital media business, providing brands with the ability to connect directly with the financial institution's 80 million customers. Chase Media Solutions serves as a key conduit for brands, connecting them with consumers' personal passions and interests. In turn, Chase customers benefit from personalized offers and the ability to earn cash back with brands they love or are discovering for the first time.

As the only bank-led media platform of its kind, Chase Media Solutions combines the scale and audience of a retail media network with the exclusive advantages of Chase's first-party financial data, institutional credibility and precise targeting capabilities. Today, the bank's large consumer base and 6 million small business customers benefit from Chase's wide range of travel, dining and shopping offerings — generating unparalleled insights across consumer categories.

Chase Media Solutions platform advantages