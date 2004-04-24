from the double-dipping-is-de-rigeuer-these-days-it-seems dept.
The text below is from a JP Morgan Chase press release.
NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 – Today, Chase launched Chase Media Solutions, its new digital media business, providing brands with the ability to connect directly with the financial institution's 80 million customers. Chase Media Solutions serves as a key conduit for brands, connecting them with consumers' personal passions and interests. In turn, Chase customers benefit from personalized offers and the ability to earn cash back with brands they love or are discovering for the first time.
As the only bank-led media platform of its kind, Chase Media Solutions combines the scale and audience of a retail media network with the exclusive advantages of Chase's first-party financial data, institutional credibility and precise targeting capabilities. Today, the bank's large consumer base and 6 million small business customers benefit from Chase's wide range of travel, dining and shopping offerings — generating unparalleled insights across consumer categories.
Chase Media Solutions platform advantages
First-party data: With Chase's owned transaction data, brands and agencies can precisely target customers at scale based on purchase history (such as targeting new, lapsed or loyal customers)
Better ROI and attribution: Brands capture incremental spend on everyday purchases both in-store and online with clear attribution for every media dollar spent
Trust and brand safety: The platform is built on the foundational trust and institutional credibility of Chase, including a verified audience and brand-safe owned channels
Wow. We knew they were scum already, but now it seems there's a race be even scummier than Bank of America or HSBC. Who knew that was even possible?
Time for a new bank, I guess. Assuming you can find one that isn't moving up to Google/Meta levels of selling your PII.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday April 06, @05:37AM
One particularly poignant story on money laundering is classically described [rollingstone.com] in a login-walled Rolling Stone article, which contains this choice item: