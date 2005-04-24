This week, the White House officially tasked NASA with establishing a time standard for the moon, called Coordinated Lunar Time (LTC) in the Office of the President's memorandum, which international bodies can use to coordinate their activities on the lunar surface.

[....] "Imagine if the world wasn't syncing their clocks to the same time—how disruptive that might be and how challenging everyday things become," an unnamed White House Office of Science and Technology Policy official tells Reuters' Joey Roulette and Will Dunham.

[....] Unlike on Earth, the moon will have just one time zone and no daylight saving time. But that doesn't make the project any easier for NASA officials. Factors like mass and gravity can affect how time passes—here on Earth, even the gradual redistribution of mass due to sea ice melt is forcing scientists to reconsider our timekeeping.