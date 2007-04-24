In guidance to congressional offices issued by The House's Chief Administrative Officer, Catherine Szpindor, and seen by Axios, it's stated that Copilot is "unauthorized for House use." The guidance adds that Copilot will be removed from and blocked on all Windows devices controlled by the House.

Szpindor said that the Office of Cybersecurity had deemed Copilot to be a risk to users due to the threat of leaking House data to non-House-approved cloud services.

Microsoft is planning to roll out a suite of government-focused tools this summer, which it says meet federal government security and compliance requirements. The Redmond company hopes these will address Congress' concerns.

[...] Microsoft has been aggressively pushing Copilot recently, launching a Pro subscription, quietly installing the Copilot app on Windows PCs, and releasing the new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with dedicated Copilot buttons. However, according to a new report, Copilot for Microsoft 365 customers are complaining that it isn't as good as ChatGPT, despite being built on top of the same technology. Microsoft believes the issue lies with people who aren't using Copilot correctly or don't understand the differences between the two products.