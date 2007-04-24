Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

After AI-Generated Porn Report, Washington Lottery Pulls Down Interactive Web App

posted by hubie on Monday April 08, @02:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the AI-porns-you dept.
News

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/ai/2024/04/after-ai-generated-porn-report-washington-lottery-pulls-down-interactive-web-app/

The Washington State Lottery has taken down a promotional AI-powered web app after a local mother reported that the site generated an image with her face on the body of a topless woman.

The lottery's "Test Drive a Win" website was designed to help visitors visualize various dream vacations they could pay for with their theoretical lottery winnings. The site included the ability to upload a headshot that would be integrated into an AI-generated tableau of what you might look like on that vacation.

But Megan (last name not given), a 50-year-old from Olympia suburb Tumwater, told conservative Seattle radio host Jason Rantz that the image of her "swim with the sharks" dream vacation on the website showed her face atop a woman sitting on a bed with her breasts exposed.

[...] Speaking to Rantz, a lottery spokesperson said the organization had "agreed to a comprehensive set of rules" for the site's AI images, "including that people in images be fully clothed." Following the report of the topless image, the spokesperson said they "had the developers check all the parameters for the platform." And while they were "comfortable with the settings," the spokesperson told Rantz they "chose to take down the site out of an abundance of caution, as we don't want something like this purported event to happen again."

[...] The Washington Lottery's AI issue comes a week after a report found a New York City government chatbot confabulating incorrect advice about city laws and regulations. "It's wrong in some areas and we gotta fix it," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said this week. "Any time you use technology, you need to put it in the real environment to iron out the kinks. You can't live in a lab. You can't stay in a lab forever."

Original Submission


«  Gravity Measurement Based on a Levitating Magnet
This discussion was created by hubie (1068) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
After AI-Generated Porn Report, Washington Lottery Pulls Down Interactive Web App | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)