The Washington State Lottery has taken down a promotional AI-powered web app after a local mother reported that the site generated an image with her face on the body of a topless woman.

The lottery's "Test Drive a Win" website was designed to help visitors visualize various dream vacations they could pay for with their theoretical lottery winnings. The site included the ability to upload a headshot that would be integrated into an AI-generated tableau of what you might look like on that vacation.

But Megan (last name not given), a 50-year-old from Olympia suburb Tumwater, told conservative Seattle radio host Jason Rantz that the image of her "swim with the sharks" dream vacation on the website showed her face atop a woman sitting on a bed with her breasts exposed.

[...] Speaking to Rantz, a lottery spokesperson said the organization had "agreed to a comprehensive set of rules" for the site's AI images, "including that people in images be fully clothed." Following the report of the topless image, the spokesperson said they "had the developers check all the parameters for the platform." And while they were "comfortable with the settings," the spokesperson told Rantz they "chose to take down the site out of an abundance of caution, as we don't want something like this purported event to happen again."

[...] The Washington Lottery's AI issue comes a week after a report found a New York City government chatbot confabulating incorrect advice about city laws and regulations. "It's wrong in some areas and we gotta fix it," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said this week. "Any time you use technology, you need to put it in the real environment to iron out the kinks. You can't live in a lab. You can't stay in a lab forever."