tl;dr: Deep technical analysis of the CONTINUATION Flood: a class of vulnerabilities within numerous HTTP/2 protocol implementations. In many cases, it poses a more severe threat compared to the Rapid Reset: a single machine (and in certain instances, a mere single TCP connection or a handful of frames) has the potential to disrupt server availability, with consequences ranging from server crashes to substantial performance degradation. Remarkably, requests that constitute an attack are not visible in HTTP access logs. A simplified security advisory and list of affected projects can be found in: HTTP/2 CONTINUATION Flood.