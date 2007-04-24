Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 15 submissions in the queue.

AI Workstation Has 128 CPU Cores And 28,416 GPU Cores Crammed Into Surprisingly Small Form Factor

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 09, @01:30AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-your-standard-desktop dept.
Hardware

Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:

We think all-in-one computers are underperforming brethren of fully-fledged 'classic' desktop workstations. But Alafia AI, a startup specializing in modern media imaging appliances, will prove us wrong. The company's all-in-one Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation for medical imaging packs a 128-core Ampere Altra processor and two Nvidia RTX professional graphics cards (via Joe Speed).

The machine is indeed quite powerful. Equipped with a 4K touch-sensitive display with up to 360 nits brightness, the workstation packs Ampere's Altra 128-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, two Nvidia RTX graphics cards with up to 28,416 cores (though the configuration shows Nvidia's RTX 4000 and RTX A3000 graphics cards), 2TB of DDR4 memory, and an up to 8TB solid-state drive. 

"Alafia Ai is making 128 core medical imaging AI developer workstations with 4K rotating display, Ampere Altra Dev Kit 128c 7 built-in," wrote Joe Speed, the head of Ampere's edge computing division. "When asked 'Why Ampere,' Alafia said medical imaging tools are CPU intensive, and clinicians will run many apps at the same time."

Original Submission


«  HTTP/2 CONTINUATION Flood: Technical Details
This discussion was created by Fnord666 (652) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
AI Workstation Has 128 CPU Cores And 28,416 GPU Cores Crammed Into Surprisingly Small Form Factor | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.