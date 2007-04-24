We think all-in-one computers are underperforming brethren of fully-fledged 'classic' desktop workstations. But Alafia AI, a startup specializing in modern media imaging appliances, will prove us wrong. The company's all-in-one Alafia Aivas SuperWorkstation for medical imaging packs a 128-core Ampere Altra processor and two Nvidia RTX professional graphics cards (via Joe Speed).

The machine is indeed quite powerful. Equipped with a 4K touch-sensitive display with up to 360 nits brightness, the workstation packs Ampere's Altra 128-core processor running at 3.0 GHz, two Nvidia RTX graphics cards with up to 28,416 cores (though the configuration shows Nvidia's RTX 4000 and RTX A3000 graphics cards), 2TB of DDR4 memory, and an up to 8TB solid-state drive.

"Alafia Ai is making 128 core medical imaging AI developer workstations with 4K rotating display, Ampere Altra Dev Kit 128c 7 built-in," wrote Joe Speed, the head of Ampere's edge computing division. "When asked 'Why Ampere,' Alafia said medical imaging tools are CPU intensive, and clinicians will run many apps at the same time."