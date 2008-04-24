The total eclipse will begin on Monday April 8 in North America in about two hours from when this story posts. Millions of people live in the path of totality and it will pass over some major metropolitan cities. Possible topics could be:

+ Were you in the path of totality?

+ Did you have to travel to get there?

+ Was it clear (in my area the forecast is for "partly sunny"--not too promising).

+ Your observations of the event itself -- personal, professional, previous solar eclipses you have witnessed, etc.

A nice map of the path of totality can be found here:

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68726825

It is rotated with North pointing at roughly "4 o'clock" so that the path is vertical on the screen for easy scrolling.