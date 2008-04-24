24/04/08/010234 story
The total eclipse will begin on Monday April 8 in North America in about two hours from when this story posts. Millions of people live in the path of totality and it will pass over some major metropolitan cities. Possible topics could be:
A nice map of the path of totality can be found here:
posted by hubie on Monday April 08, @04:00PM
+ Were you in the path of totality?
+ Did you have to travel to get there?
+ Was it clear (in my area the forecast is for "partly sunny"--not too promising).
+ Your observations of the event itself -- personal, professional, previous solar eclipses you have witnessed, etc.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68726825
It is rotated with North pointing at roughly "4 o'clock" so that the path is vertical on the screen for easy scrolling.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 08, @04:13PM
And, I'm doing a rain dance. COME ON RAIN!!
There's a whole lot of stupid going on because of the eclipse. Celebrities are flocking to their home towns in the path of the eclipse for the photo opportunity. Or, to other celebrity's home towns, in some cases, to horn in on those photo ops. A lot of schools shut down, citing increased tourist traffic. Cops are out in force. Heavy traffic flows north, past my home, while more heavy traffic flows south. Millions of poor fools who have driven hundreds, or even thousands, of miles to get a better view of the eclipse.
And, that wonderful overcast is going to ruin their plans, LOL!!
(Score: 2) by ElizabethGreene on Monday April 08, @04:27PM
Christiana Tennessee. We're expecting a partial eclipse with 70% occlusion, but it's 100% overcast here.
If you're concerned that the sun might turn off, Nasa's SOHO observatory has lovely near real-time images of the Sun here. https://soho.nascom.nasa.gov/data/realtime-images.html [nasa.gov] Please do let us know if it stops shining; That would be very important to know.