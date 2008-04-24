Stories
Study Reports That People and Environment Both Benefit From Diversified Farming

posted by hubie on Tuesday April 09, @03:48PM   Printer-friendly
Science

taylorvich writes:

https://phys.org/news/2024-04-people-environment-benefit-diversified-farming.html

A massive new global study led by the University of Copenhagen and University of Hohenheim has examined the effects of diversified agriculture. The conclusion is abundantly clear—positive effects increase with every measure, while negative effects are hard to find.

Laura Vang Rasmussen of the University of Copenhagen can finally wipe the sweat from her brow. For the last four years, she has served as the link among 58 researchers on five continents and as lead author of a major agricultural study which gathered data from 24 research projects, along with colleague Ingo Grass of the University of Hohenheim in Germany.

The hard work has finally paid off. Their research article, published in Science, delivers a clear and well-founded message to agriculture: "Drop monoculture and industrial thinking and diversify the way you farm—it pays off," says Rasmussen, from the Department of Geosciences and Natural Resource Management.

"Our results from this comprehensive study are surprisingly clear. While we see very few negative effects from agricultural diversification, there are many significant benefits. This is particularly the case when two, three or more measures are combined. The more, the better, especially when it comes to biodiversity and food security," she explains.

The researchers see the greatest positive effects on food security, followed closely by biodiversity. Furthermore, social outcomes in the form of well-being also improved significantly.

Among the many strategies adopted, livestock diversification and soil conservation had the most positive outcomes.

[...] "Agricultural diversification has been accused of perhaps being good for biodiversity, but having a few negative aspects too—especially with regards to not being able to achieve sufficiently high yields. But what we actually see, is that there is no reduction in yield from diversified agriculture—not even when we include data from large-scale European agriculture," says Grass.

In fact, the figures demonstrate that in the case of small farms and farms with lots of cultivated land in the surroundings, more diversified agriculture can significantly promote food security. This, according to the researchers, could be due to a number of factors.

"One example is fruit trees planted in maize fields in Malawi, which can help farming families improve their food security through improved diet and nutrition. Partly because they eat the fruits themselves, and also because the trees generate extra income when their fruits are sold at market—income that provides small-scale farmers with purchasing power for other foods," says Rasmussen.

Journal Reference:
Laura Vang Rasmussen et al, Joint environmental and social benefits from diversified agriculture, Science (2024). https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adj1914

  • (Score: 2) by Adam on Tuesday April 09, @04:50PM

    by Adam (2168) on Tuesday April 09, @04:50PM (#1352283)

    The paper appears to neglect the financial costs of this less efficient style of farming. There are lots of things in this world we could do better, neater, cleaner if money weren't a factor, but that's not reality.

