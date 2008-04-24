https://arstechnica.com/science/2024/04/how-insect-blood-stops-bleeding-fast/
What if human blood turned into a sort of rubbery slime that can bounce back into a wound and stop it from bleeding in record time?
Until now, it was a mystery how hemolymph, or insect blood, was able to clot so quickly outside the body. Researchers from Clemson University have finally figured out how this works through observing caterpillars and cockroaches. By changing its physical properties, the blood of these animals can seal wounds in about a minute because the watery hemolymph that initially bleeds out turns into a viscoelastic substance outside of the body and retracts back to the wound.
"In insects vulnerable to dehydration, the mechanistic reaction of blood after wounding is rapid," the research team said in a study recently published in Frontiers in Soft Matter. "It allows insects to minimize blood loss by sealing the wound and forming primary clots that provide scaffolding for the formation of new tissue."
Hemolymph has a drastically different composition from vertebrate blood. It is devoid of red blood cells and platelets. The cells that make up hemolymph, known as hemocytes, act like white blood cells in vertebrates, carrying out functions such as eating potentially infectious bacteria and helping form clots over wounds. Some insects have blood richer in hemocytes than others. Even the larval forms of certain species may have more hemocytes in their blood than adults, with many adult butterflies and moths having hemocyte-poor hemolymph compared to the caterpillars.
When experimenting with the sphinx moth caterpillars (Manduca sexta), the researchers placed the caterpillar in a hard plastic sleeve with holes and then made an incision in one of its prolegs. The greenish hemolymph that escaped the wound dripped like water for a few seconds. However, it soon thickened into a viscoelastic fluid that dripped much more slowly. Its final drop did not detach and fall but instead retracted toward the wound.
This all happened within 60 to 90 seconds. Similar results were seen with cockroaches (Periplaneta americana) when the tip of one antenna was severed.
In both species of insects, after the hemolymph retracted, a clot began to form. The scab from this clot became so tough in cockroaches that even a tungsten needle could not penetrate it.
[...] How fast can hemocytes start assembling? The team went back and observed viscous but not hardened hemolymph oozing from wounds.
While bleeding stopped by around a minute, hemocytes started to form a scab around three minutes after the formation of the last drop, which retracted after turning into a viscoelastic fluid with polymers strong enough to thicken it and hold it back. Some hemocytes would form pseudopodia (much like amoebas do), which then attached to other hemocytes. The aggregates that resulted made the fluid more and more viscous and eventually formed a scab.
Journal Reference:
Aprelev, Pavel, Brasovs, Artis, Bruce, Terri F., et al. To seal a wound, caterpillars transform blood from a viscous to a viscoelastic fluid in a few seconds, Frontiers in Soft Matter (DOI: 10.3389/frsfm.2024.1341129)