Canadian telecom Bell Canada has been pushing its cloud-based DVR service to its Fibe TV subscribers for years. While it has given customers advantages, like the ability to view their recordings from more devices, such as phones, compared to using local DVR storage, users don't have as much control over the recordings as they thought they had.

On May 1, Fibe TV will automatically delete recordings stored on its Cloud PVR (personal video recorder) offering once the recordings hit 61 days of age, as confirmed by Canadian online newspaper Daily Hive. Currently, customers maintain access to recordings stored via Cloud PVR for 365 days.

[...] A Bell Canada spokesperson, Jacqueline Michelis, minimized the idea of disruption to customers, telling Daily Hive: "The viewing of nearly all recordings takes place within 60 days, so there is minimal impact to customers." Michelis didn't provide more details on how Bell Canada arrived at this conclusion.

[...] Customers have turned to Bell Canada's online support forum to share their discontent with the changes, with some saying that they don't align with the services they expected to receive when signing up for Fibe TV. Thankfully, Bell Canada won't be able to delete recordings stored on DVR hardware inside customers' homes.

Other complaints are coming from users whose recordings are being deleted even when they haven't come close to maxing out their cloud storage or if their recordings aren't available on demand.