Several sites are reporting on the European Court of Human Rights' decision that failure to cut greenhouse gas emissions is a violation of our basic human rights. Specifically holding global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, in line with the goals of the Paris climate agreement, is a necessary step in preventing the serious, adverse effects on their lives, health, well-being, and quality of life which come with the direction climate change has been moving.
On Tuesday, a group of 2,000 Swiss women won a significant ruling on holding governments accountable for addressing climate change.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) found that Switzerland failed to implement sufficient climate policies — violating the women's human rights.
The case could influence other European countries, as well as other international bodies, in their decisions about the legal ramifications of inadequate climate policies.
- — Swiss senior women win ECHR case, Vox.
In a historic judgement, the court ruled that Switzerland's failure to do enough to cut its greenhouse gas emissions breached the rights to life and respect for family and private life of some of its most vulnerable citizens.
It is the first time this court, which is responsible for interpreting the European Convention on Human Rights, a treaty signed by all members of the Council of Europe (including the UK), has ruled on a climate change-related matter.
A group called Senior Women for Climate Protection, whose average age is 74, had argued that they were particularly affected because older women are most vulnerable to the extreme heat that is becoming more frequent.
"The court recognized our fundamental right to a healthy climate and to have our country do what it failed to do until now: that is to say taking ambitious measures to protect our health and protect the future of all," said Anne Mahrer, a member of the group.
SoylentNews has covered ECHR decisions before, though mostly in the context of privacy in a digital context.
(Score: 0, Troll) by crafoo on Friday April 12, @06:35AM (1 child)
this is rage-bait, right?
"European Court of Human Rights" LMAO what are they going to do, deploy the EU police? Have all the courts, conferences, tribunals you want, hens. you are just hens clucking in the buildings that great men built.
"A group called Senior Women for Climate Protection, whose average age is 74, had argued that they were particularly affected because older women are most vulnerable to the extreme heat that is becoming more frequent."
The hens are bigmad.
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 12, @07:12AM
(Score: 0, Troll) by Nuke on Friday April 12, @08:08AM (7 children)
Senior Women for Climate Protection? With a name like that, their credibility doesn't even get off the starting blocks.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by canopic jug on Friday April 12, @09:13AM (3 children)
It's another small step [scientificamerican.com]forward, a small one but forward nonetheless. However by the time the climate collapse really kicks society in the nuts, it will be far too late [thehill.com] to recover as a civilization. So while small steps are an improvement, drastic steps are needed at this late stage.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @02:44PM (2 children)
My take is article 17 "abuse of rights" already covers this. The plaintiffs' (and your) hysteria over climate change doesn't legally require others to commit economic suicide under the terms of the European Convention on Human Rights.
Here, you should be required first to show that there's actual problem with an actual solution before your alleged rights kick in. My take is that converting the entire world to developed world is the best possible solution to climate change and a host of other, bigger problems that humanity faces. But that will require some emission of green house gases. Meanwhile there's no evidence for your claims of a need for drastic steps concerning climate change. Nor do we have a record of success for climate change mitigation beyond the level of planting more trees.
Is that too hard? Show there is an urgent problem and that you have credible solutions for that problem. Else there's no point to entertaining your claims above.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Sunday April 14, @10:47AM (1 child)
Well, ...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday April 15, @12:21AM
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Friday April 12, @06:27PM (2 children)
(Score: 0, Troll) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @02:46PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday April 14, @06:27PM
(Score: 5, Informative) by RamiK on Friday April 12, @11:17AM (13 children)
Actually not only did we fail to meet the 2015 Paris Agreement 1.5°C goals already, they were too optimistic to the point that climate scientists are now saying it's necessary to get to net zero carbon emissions with nuclear power and then top it off with climate engineering just to mitigate the worst of it:
( https://academic.oup.com/oocc/article/3/1/kgad008/7335889 [oup.com] )
Make sure to compare and contrast to the The Newsroom 2014 skit [youtube.com] for a not-so-hearty gallows-humor laugh.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ChrisMaple on Saturday April 13, @12:55AM (2 children)
An emergency is something that comes about rapidly and unexpectedly. Even if true, climate change fits neither of those criteria.
Climate change "scientists" are paid to promote panic. Their pay comes in large part from politicians who increase their power from that panic.
If they want to be taken seriously, make serious estimates of possible changes and their effects, accounting for costs and including error bands. Crying "we're all gonna die!" is neither credible nor helpful.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @01:17AM (1 child)
According to your own dictionary?
From Wiktionary [wiktionary.org]:
So climate change fits both criteria, therefore is true.
There, I’ve argued as well as you. Even better, since I have one hyperlink.
(Score: 1, Troll) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @02:47PM
Where's the evidence that it fits both criteria?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @07:00PM (2 children)
Present knowledge of real world equilibrium climate sensitivity - which is better than "improved knowledge" BTW - yields a value of around 2 C for doubled CO2 - could be higher, but we don't see evidence of that feedback at present. Also, given that the last time climate sensitivity rose this high [soylentnews.org] which was merely a few years ago, it was due to an erroneous interpretation of cloud dynamics, perhaps this is as well.
It will take more than a biased study from people who have a stake in climate change hysteria to convince me that there's an actual problem.
(Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Sunday April 14, @07:00AM (1 child)
The entirety of the first section "Climate sensitivity (ECS and ESS)" and the "LGM-Holocene and PGM-Eemian evaluation of ECS" subsection is dedicated to telling you what you call "present knowledge" is what was measured and calculated around 2015 for the Paris Agreements that has, since then, been remeasured and recalculated:
( https://academic.oup.com/oocc/article/3/1/kgad008/7335889?login=false [oup.com] )
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday April 14, @04:15PM
These all have the failing that present day climate doesn't achieve these rates of warming. Future climate is one of the tests that such research can't fake. There're an awful lot of backloaded claims in climatology that conveniently can't be confirmed in the near future. Thus, I'm willing to wait till the far future to see if these claims are accurate.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Sunday April 14, @11:01AM (3 children)
I recommend readers to actually follow and read ramiK's link.
We are currently at 421 ppm CO2, and we'll be going much further.
(Score: 3, Informative) by RamiK on Sunday April 14, @03:27PM (2 children)
Keep in mind that while the 1.5°C vs. 1.2°C climate sensitivity remeasurements and recalculations are "strict" math and physics that aren't disputable, once you get into Hansen's 10°C GHG assessments, you're looking at his critiques on the widely used climate models (for not including feedbacks) which isn't within the scientific mainstream.
There's a good video reviewing the paper with some historical background covering this here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v-ArA_xYxfs [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by quietus on Sunday April 14, @04:37PM (1 child)
You're not making my weekend any better, ramiK.
Met a director of a philanthropic organisation funding climate change research, set up by the family behind Canada's biggest supermarket chain, last fall. One of the things he told me was that climate anxiety is now a thing with school children, and they were looking into how to mitigate that. People are bombarded with doom-and-gloom media reports, in part with reason, but this runs the serious risk of them giving up and tuning out.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Sunday April 14, @08:45PM
Bear in mind environmental research philanthropy was largely captured around 70s as an adversarial process where different industry members, whole industry lobbies and even nation states try to direct research away from examining themselves and towards examining their competitors. e.g. All the money going into plastic recycling research is coming from plastic users (like supermarkets) to propagate the myth plastic packaging is recyclable while giving busy work for scientists so they won't take the money from their competitors (paper and wood industry) to write against them.
Even from a standalone viewpoint (as opposed the market wide, game theory viewpoint I took in the previous paragraph), expecting a charity to succeed at anything other than preservation efforts is expecting the hired professional working at that charity to make themselves obsolete. e.g. The Linux Foundation works because it aims to preserve and develop Linux and the Linux ecosystem but at the cost of preventing superior designs and system languages from being introduced to the market. Conversely, the other side of the coin to "Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach him how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime" is that there's nothing more effective than food relief charities in preserving poverty and corrupt governments. Which, of course, why the industries most involved in the hiring of the working poor are so involved in such philanthropic efforts.
Tobacco lobbies argue the same thing against the labeling of cigarette packets as health hazards... The food industry... ISPs... Social networks... Automakers... Pharmaceuticals... It's a very old straw man.
e.g. A variation of this argument was used against Hansen's opposition to cap-and-trade over carbon taxes as too uncompromising and politically unsound: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Hansen#Criticism [wikipedia.org]
Well, ~20 years later and here we are: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00343404.2023.2194315 [tandfonline.com]
And if we're talking about realpolitik, don't forget industry is colluding to prevent green tech from being introduced to the market: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/jul/08/eu-fines-vw-and-bmw-750m-for-colluding-with-daimler-on-fumes [theguardian.com]
All-in-all, scientists softening up their findings and policy recommendations in fear of backfiring is just setting themselves up to fail. Worse, if you look at how the Chinese got into electric cars and solar panels, you'll realize that by compromising with existing polluting industry, the potential non-polluting competing industry was prevented from entering the market resulting in net national and climate loss.
Sorry I don't have a TL;DR. Charity "science" happens to be a pet peeve of mine.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Sunday April 14, @11:21AM (2 children)
Not much humor in that Newsroom clip from ten years ago, I'm afraid.
After watching, youtube recommended Carl Sagan's Congress testimony about the greenhouse effect, of 1985 [youtube.com]. Fifty (50) years ago.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday April 14, @12:25PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by quietus on Sunday April 14, @01:44PM
Since the introduction of the hand calculator, and kids forgetting how to do simple additions in their head, properly, yes.
Get with the probabilistic times, janrinok: a second career with Boeing beacons.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @04:17AM (1 child)
There's nothing here worth reading any more. Where did all the smart people go?
(Score: 5, Touché) by janrinok on Saturday April 13, @04:42AM
I wonder why people don't like your submissions? You have been making submissions, haven't you? You haven't? Others have, they must be the smart people.