Argentines eyeing a financial boost are lining up by the thousands to have their irises scanned in exchange for a few crypto tokens as part of an online biometrics project under scrutiny in several countries.
Some three million people worldwide have so far provided their iris data to Worldcoin, an initiative of OpenAI chief Sam Altman, but few have embraced the project more fervently than Argentines.
Half-a-million people in the South American nation have participated since Worldcoin launched last July, and queues for scans have grown longer in recent months of fast-shrinking disposable income.
"I did it because I don't have any money, for no other reason," 64-year-old martial arts teacher Juan Sosa told AFP after staring for a few seconds into a silver iris-scanning orb roughly the size of a bowling ball at one of 250 Worldcoin locations across Argentina.
The project seeks to use these iris specs -- unique to each person on Earth -- to develop a digital identification system, a sort of passport that will guarantee the holder is a real human being and not a bot, thus securing online transactions.
Volunteers do not provide any other information such as their name, address or phone number.
The personal iris data is encrypted and, according to Worldcoin, safe. Yet Kenya, Spain and Portugal have ordered it to pause collecting biometric data on their territories pending investigations by numerous countries into possible privacy concerns. Argentina's own Agency for Access to Public Information has said it is verifying Worldcoin's "security measures" with a view to "protecting the privacy of the users." It has yet to make a ruling and has not suspended data collection.
[...] According to Zuazo, person-specific biometric data such as iris specs are "ultra-sensitive" and could theoretically be employed for nefarious identification purposes.
"I don't think people do not understand the implications," she said. "They just do it out of necessity."
Student Ulises Herrera, 20, said he would never have undergone a scan without the economic incentive.
"The iris is something that cannot be changed and I don't know who has that data. That's what scares me," he told AFP.
Others are more laid back about it.
"For years I have given my personal data to many different companies, at least this one will give me money," said Federico Mastronardi, a 33-year-old musician.
Added Marrero, the cashier: "I am not afraid they will make another version of me, as long as they make a better one!"
(Score: 1, Troll) by Opportunist on Saturday April 13, @10:39AM (5 children)
You elected a populist and libertarian, now enjoy it.
(Score: 3, Informative) by turgid on Saturday April 13, @10:59AM (2 children)
Not everyone votes the same way, but they all have to suffer *cough*Brexit*cough*.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Opportunist on Saturday April 13, @01:28PM (1 child)
The price of having a stupid electorate. Well, the sensible thing to do would be to move to a country where they are less stupid. If everyone did it, we could eventually have a pretty nice place with some hellholes where we left the human waste behind.
Only thing we have to do then is to disallow that waste to seep back into our place, because you'll find that they rarely manage to get smart and realize that the reason why their place is such a hellhole is the way they think and vote. So they come to your place and want your nice things while keeping their idiot ideas.
And that does not work.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Sunday April 14, @01:54AM
You also need to fix the people already in your place and keep them from going stupid. Good luck on that.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @02:07PM
Javier Milei, the current president of Argentina didn't just happen. He was elected because he addressed something that nobody else would. I don't know if the guy will be any good for Argentina or not, but there's a point to elections other than an opportunity to claim that the electorate is stupid. And if the electorate doesn't like what Milei does, they'll elect someone else next time.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Gaaark on Saturday April 13, @04:15PM
So, all 160 countries where it operates elected populist and libertarian governments?
https://worldcoin.org/blog/announcements/tfh-world-app-passes-10-million-users [worldcoin.org]
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday April 13, @11:01AM (5 children)
This is raw, unbridled Capitalism resulting in exploitation. The choice here is starve or sell your soul. This is why civillsations require safety nets, and aspirations towards more noble goals, such as scientific research and things like space exploration.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 13, @11:54AM (2 children)
I was going to say much the same, without the attack on capitalism. Exploitation is exploitation. Communists do the same sort of thing, using "social credit" rewards to exploit the masses. And, the same social credits to punish the non-compliant. Let me say it again, exploitation is exploitation, it isn't necessary for any sort of money to be involved. Food alone is more than enough reason for a destitute person to "agree" to be exploited. Or the continued well being of a loved one.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Saturday April 13, @12:43PM
I agree completely. There's no particular -ism that should be allowed to dominate particularly. Like democracy where there should be a wide choice across a spectrum with regular and frequent free and fair votes, a society needs a blend of policies to thrive.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Thexalon on Sunday April 14, @01:36PM
A longstanding joke: Under capitalism, man exploits man. Under communism, it's the other way around.
We could organize things so everybody has enough, but one of the more notable times somebody pushed that idea we gave him a crown of thorns, stabbed him, and nailed him up.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @02:13PM
Argentina isn't even a little raw, unbridled Capitalism. They have been failing economically longer than any of us have been alive and a lot of that reason is in the corruption and meddling of their government in their economy.
So I can't be bothered to worry about yet another shifty business doing shifty things when the primary result is that half a million poor people are moderately better off.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Gaaark on Saturday April 13, @04:22PM
Which is why i loved Star Trek TOS when i was a kid; the idea that we could be better than we were. That we could get along and have loftier goals. We could be noble.
I was a hopeful kid.
I was dumb.
People with power suck.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by darkfeline on Saturday April 13, @11:11AM (2 children)
From what little I know is that they're likely hashing the iris scans into some identifier/key, which then becomes your ID on their blockchain. It's not that they're collecting biometric data, but they're shilling their crypto.
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Saturday April 13, @11:54AM (1 child)
I doubt that hashing an iris scan works... the scan will have some variation from one scan to the next. If you have the original scan, it's trivial to work up a tolerance window for matching that could still ensure low collision rates in scans of billions of people. The thing about cryptographically secure hashes (that I know of) is that a single bit difference in the input will result in a completely different hash. They would have to be storing hashes of all possibly acceptable scan values within the tolerance window, which I'm guessing would be a lot of hashes (O: 1000-10000). They _could_ do that, but I think it's much more likely that they have established some kind of "secure key" that only they have access to, so: trust them, they are absolutely sure they'll never lose control of the key...
(Score: 5, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday April 13, @04:25PM
With my luck, i'd buy a Gillion dollars in their cryptocoin, and then someone would come along and poke my eyes out.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday April 13, @11:46AM (6 children)
So scan now, get something currently worth about $80 while they keep the scan forever and never have to pay you again. If you are broke then $80 could be an incentive to survive another week or whatnot. But then what? No more irises to scan.
Is this supposed to be a future speculative action in hoping it becomes the next bitcoin craze in a couple of years or so? Or do they just hope this will crash and burn and the data will be deleted?
They'll merge that in at a later date if this takes off and becomes a reality as an identification system. This is after all just another phase and not the final stage.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday April 13, @11:57AM (4 children)
I see some validity as a research study. Compensating in crypto means that some percentage of the scanned will HODL and they'll never have to compensate them.
I would expect most people volunteering for this scan to sell immediately, but I could be wrong - that's another interesting datapoint to analyze: how many poor people HODL their crypto hoping for a bigger payout someday?
(Score: 4, Funny) by janrinok on Saturday April 13, @12:54PM (3 children)
HODL - hang on for dear life?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday April 13, @06:06PM
Hand over da loot. Obviously.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday April 14, @01:18AM (1 child)
Hold On for Dear Life
( From WTF?! - the MirOS Project )
https://f-droid.org [f-droid.org] › packages › de.naturalnet.mirwtfapp
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @01:21AM
https://f-droid.org/en/packages/de.naturalnet.mirwtfapp/ [f-droid.org]
First try didn't work.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Skwearl on Saturday April 13, @04:01PM
Dude, I sold 5 bitcoin for $100 so I could pay rent many years ago....
If something has value NOW, and you need that value....
(Score: 5, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Saturday April 13, @12:13PM (5 children)
Ok, wizeguys, so what happens when somebody figures out how to copy eyeballs? With so much money on the line, you know it will happen.
What happens when someone gets some eye disease and the scan changes?
Is there absolutely no one that has unusable eye scans or has lost both eyes? As if being blind wasn't bad enough, no service for them.
Ok, cutting out an eye or decapitation to steal money probably won't really work, but how many will try this?
The entire idea of using biometrics for a 100% accurate ID or authentication is absurd and childish. The result of some idiot watching too many old sci-fi movies.
If this were a large science experiment to prove it won't work, I'd be all for it. But you know some rich company will just throw money at any outliers to quietly sweep them under the rug.
A better idea would be some kind of physical token that could be exchanged or consumed for monetary value. Oh, but that would be CASH and that is OLD and has old-thing-cooties, causes covid, and hurts smartphone sales. So, you know, we can't have that.
I hate this planet.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday April 13, @01:18PM (2 children)
I would expect that lens replacement invalidates a standard scan pattern, that's pretty common, kind of like legal name changes ..
(Score: 3, Insightful) by quietus on Saturday April 13, @09:27PM (1 child)
Not only that -- the pressure of your eyeball changes too, which results in changes in the convexity of your iris.
I don't know whether this is a problem easily solved by projection mathematics, as -- given nature -- any given person has his/her own eye topology around an ideal convex model (mine definitely look more flat on the outer sides). Which means that to check for validity, you have to program around (within) boundary checks; which in turn means that your system will have to accept false positives i.e. it's less exact than a password+token combination.
I wouldn't be surprised if you could predict/create an acceptable iris based on iris data of some relatives to the n-th degree of your target.
Far out, but maybe that's the real target here: get into some critical infrastructure which currently, or in future, uses iris scans (a common trope in National Security Hollywood representations, no?).
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Saturday April 13, @11:06PM
I suspect the whole point of the program is to collect enough human data for a realistic practicality projection.
I also suspect, like fingerprints in identical twins, there is a lot of developmental influence in the final pattern.
After they collect a few hundred thousand scans they might be able to determine some kind of false positive match rate based on variability of a scan of one person vs similarity of scans of different people.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Thexalon on Saturday April 13, @03:33PM
I don't see the problem: If your iris is compromised, just get yourself a new eyeball, right? This message brought to you by the Opthamologist Association /s
As far as cash goes, sure, but it's not immune to counterfeiting either despite the best efforts of government agencies.
What we have, and we know works pretty well, is chipped card (something you have) + PIN (something you know) + behind-the-scenes auditing. But you can't get vulture capital for improving on that basic framework.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 13, @09:18PM
In most cases, it will probably be a lot easier to hack into the system, delete the iris ID that you don't want, and substitute another ID that you want to work. It's a helluva lot easier to substitute my data for Zuch's data, than it is to kidnap Zuch, cut out his eyes, preserve his eyes long enough to get a proper scan, then steal all his billions.
(Score: 4, Informative) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday April 13, @01:02PM (3 children)
The last thing I want is giving this awful big tech crypto bro any of my data. He and the sonsabitch big data companies feeding his AIs stole enough of it as it is for the past 20 years.
And I especially don't want to provide him with any biometric data! If you thought Google was bad for privacy, you've got another thing coming with OpenAI and all the other AI companies. It was important to control how much data big tech could get their grubby hands on before AI, and now it's even more vital to let them have as little as possible.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday April 13, @03:22PM (2 children)
A data base that contains iris scans and no other identifying data.
Impossible to identify individuals from the iris scan alone, unless you already have another data base with iris scans and other information.
Seems relatively harmless.
I can imagine it could be used in a captcha -- provide your iris scan and prove you are human because your scan is in the data base, and the data base contains no iris scans from robots.
Except, of course, that a robot could submit a previously made jpeg of a human iris scan. So you'd have to be supervised making the iris scan that you submit to the captcha. And then the supervisor could already see you're human, just as when your iris scan was submitted to the data base.
But the data base discussed in the article presumably contains information identifying a cryptocurrency account, and so isn't what I just described.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Gaaark on Saturday April 13, @04:37PM
Then they change the terms of agreement: you must give them your name and address.
Then they change the terms of agreement: you must give them your phone number.
Then they change the terms of agreement: for 'tax purposes', you must give them your SIN info.
Then they change the terms of agreement: you must give them your FriendFace login info.
Then they change the terms of agreement: you must give them the info on how a fire could kill your girlfriends parents at a mostly concrete Sea Parks.
Corporations ... uh..uh...find a way...
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Saturday April 13, @05:40PM
You don't have to wonder what happens to data you don't give.
I've been paranoid about my privacy since 1999. And you know what? Stuff that nobody was worried about, or nobody though any company could ever exploit many years ago are coming back to haunt people today.
Working under the assumption that the data we give today are the unknown dangers of tomorrow, whenever possible, I don't offer. Actually, better: I offer falsified information all the time, to poison Big Data's well - because someone who doesn't produce any personal data is almost as identifiable and easy to track as someone who's being recklessly noisy online.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @07:23PM (1 child)
-Eric S. Raymond
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 13, @08:23PM
Yeah, but you're up to your neck in eyeballs...