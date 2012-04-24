24/04/12/2134249 story
posted by hubie on Sunday April 14, @12:23AM
from the secure-chrome-$ dept.
Chrome Enterprise Premium. The future of web browsing for companies. More "security" and blocking, white listing, etc. Yours today for only $6 per user per month. Paying for the browser again, like stepping back in time. The best online security you can rent.
So will normal users buy it? Will it knock out the free "non-secure" version?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @02:33AM (1 child)
From a company busily shitcanning everything other than search.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @06:20AM
You are absolutely wrong. They have shitcanned their search too.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by vali.magni on Sunday April 14, @03:03AM (2 children)
Most corporates are already locked in to enterprise subscriptions for Office 365 and related services. I'm told by our IT folks that they can control and manage Edge nicely from their mothership. I've seen this on my corporate laptop where a new DLP (data loss prevention) extension popped up one day and I can't touch it. I know you can also do this through Chrome domain policy templates, but the IT folks across the companies I work with are increasingly starting to push Edge as the main browser and chrome as something to appease the minions.
This is starting to feel more like the 1990's.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Unixnut on Sunday April 14, @09:59AM (1 child)
Definitely, including the "this site only works in Chrome" responses I get nowadays. Not even firefox works anymore.
Replace "Internet explorer" with "Chrome" and "Microsoft" with "Google" and it is pretty much the same.
Would be interesting if the push for Edge brings its market share high enough that sites will be forced to maintain compatibility with something other than Chrome. Not that "This site works in Chrome and Edge" would be much better.
Unfortunately the big push for "web standards compliance" (as well as the push against "walled gardens" like AOL) of the 90s and 00s seems to have been for naught in the end.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Sunday April 14, @09:36PM
Don't Edge and Chrome share a lot of code? Doesn't Edge effectively extend Google's reach?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Opportunist on Sunday April 14, @07:31AM (1 child)
And given that Google has such a flawless record of honoring their customers' privacy, it sure is worth paying for their promise to do that.
(Score: 2) by ese002 on Sunday April 14, @10:56PM
I don't see anything the blurb about enhancing privacy. The text suggests the opposite: It will let your employer spy on and control the information you access.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 14, @08:30AM (1 child)
The Chrome/Blink browser monoculture is finally going to die, and it will be killed by Google. Thank you for being so stupid!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday April 14, @12:31PM
Stop dreaming.
The very reason why Google feels it can get away with it now is because it has a virtual stranglehold on the browser market.
When a monopoly starts charging for free shit, it's bad news because it confirms without the shadow of a doubt that their monopoly is well and truly entrenched.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday April 14, @12:25PM
You've been paying since Chrome came out, and the price has been heavy from the beginning: you surrender your privacy to Google.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Tork on Sunday April 14, @04:41PM
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Sunday April 14, @04:51PM
What happens if you miss a payment? Your "security" is gone? Withdrawn for lack of payment? Doesn't sound secure to me. This is mafioso security.