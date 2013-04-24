https://phys.org/news/2024-04-scientists-mystery-moon-lopsided-geology.html
About 4.5 billion years ago, a small planet smashed into the young Earth, flinging molten rock into space. Slowly, the debris coalesced, cooled and solidified, forming our moon. This scenario of how the Earth's moon came to be is the one largely agreed upon by most scientists. But the details of how exactly that happened are "more of a choose-your-own-adventure novel," according to researchers in the University of Arizona Lunar and Planetary Laboratory who published a paper in Nature Geoscience.
The findings offer important insights into the evolution of the lunar interior, and potentially for planets such as the Earth or Mars.
Most of what is known about the origin of the moon comes from analyses of rock samples, collected by Apollo astronauts more than 50 years ago, combined with theoretical models. The samples of basaltic lava rocks brought back from the moon showed surprisingly high concentrations of titanium. Later satellite observations found that these titanium-rich volcanic rocks are primarily located on the moon's nearside, but how and why they got there has remained a mystery—until now.
Because the moon formed fast and hot, it was likely covered by a global magma ocean. As the molten rock gradually cooled and solidified, it formed the moon's mantle and the bright crust we see when we look up at a full moon at night. But deeper below the surface, the young moon was wildly out of equilibrium. Models suggest that the last dregs of the magma ocean crystallized into dense minerals including ilmenite, a mineral containing titanium and iron.
"Because these heavy minerals are denser than the mantle underneath, it creates a gravitational instability, and you would expect this layer to sink deeper into the moon's interior," said Weigang Liang, who led the research as part of his doctoral work at LPL.
Somehow, in the millennia that followed, that dense material did sink into the interior, mixed with the mantle, melted and returned to the surface as titanium-rich lava flows that we see on the surface today.
"Our moon literally turned itself inside out," said co-author and LPL associate professor Jeff Andrews-Hanna. "But there has been little physical evidence to shed light on the exact sequence of events during this critical phase of lunar history, and there is a lot of disagreement in the details of what went down—literally."
[...] In a previous study, led by Nan Zhang at Peking University in Beijing, who is also a co-author on the latest paper, models predicted that the dense layer of titanium-rich material beneath the crust first migrated to the near side of the moon, possibly triggered by a giant impact on the far side, and then sunk into the interior in a network of sheetlike slabs, cascading into the lunar interior almost like waterfalls. But when that material sank, it left behind a small remnant in a geometric pattern of intersecting linear bodies of dense titanium-rich material beneath the crust.
"When we saw those model predictions, it was like a lightbulb went on," said Andrews-Hanna, "because we see the exact same pattern when we look at subtle variations in the moon's gravity field, revealing a network of dense material lurking below the crust."
[...] "For the first time we have physical evidence showing us what was happening in the moon's interior during this critical stage in its evolution, and that's really exciting," Andrews-Hanna said. "It turns out that the moon's earliest history is written below the surface, and it just took the right combination of models and data to unveil that story."
"The vestiges of early lunar evolution are present below the crust today, which is mesmerizing," Broquet said. "Future missions, such as with a seismic network, would allow a better investigation of the geometry of these structures."
Journal Reference:
Liang, W., Broquet, A., Andrews-Hanna, J.C. et al. Vestiges of a lunar ilmenite layer following mantle overturn revealed by gravity data. Nat. Geosci. 17, 361–366 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41561-024-01408-2.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Sunday April 14, @11:39AM (1 child)
Serious question: If Moon comes from Earth material, do we see so much light Ti in volcanic activity on Earth too?
To me, hollow moons with titanium surface are suspects of artificial origin bodies, either built or mined out.
Respect Authorities. Know your social status. Woke responsibly.
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Sunday April 14, @12:26PM
To me, posts like yours are suspects of hollow-head syndrome