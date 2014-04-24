Google should be barred from "treating Epic differently," Epic Games says:
Epic Games has filed a proposed injunction that would stop Google from restricting third-party app distribution outside Google Play Store on Android devices after proving that Google had an illegal monopoly in markets for Android app distribution.
Epic is suggesting that competition on the Android mobile platform would be opened up if the court orders Google to allow third-party app stores to be distributed for six years in the Google Play Store and blocks Google from entering any agreements with device makers that would stop them from pre-loading third-party app stores. This would benefit both mobile developers and users, Epic argued in a wide-sweeping proposal that would greatly limit Google's control over the Android app ecosystem.
[...] "Epic's filing to the US Federal Court shows again that it simply wants the benefits of Google Play without having to pay for it," Google's spokesperson said. "We'll continue to challenge the verdict, as Android is an open mobile platform that faces fierce competition from the Apple App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices, PCs, and gaming consoles."
If Donato accepts Epic's proposal, Google would be required to grant equal access to the Android operating system and platform features to all developers, not just developers distributing apps through Google Play. This would allow third-party app stores to become the app update owner, updating any apps downloaded from their stores as seamlessly as Google Play updates apps.
Under Epic's terms, any app downloaded from anywhere would operate identically to apps downloaded from Google Play, without Google imposing any unnecessary distribution fees. Similarly, developers would be able to provide their own in-app purchasing options and inform users of out-of-app purchasing options, without having to use Google's APIs or paying Google additional fees.
[...] Unsurprisingly, Epic's proposed injunction includes an "anti-retaliation" section specifically aimed at protecting Epic from any further retaliation. If Donato accepts the terms, Google would be violating the injunction order if the tech giant fails to prove that it is not "treating Epic differently than other developers" by making it "disproportionately difficult or costly" for Epic to develop, update, and market its apps on Android.
That part of the injunction would seem important since, last month, Epic announced that an Epic Games Store was "coming to iOS and Android" later this year. According to Inc, Epic told Game Developers Conference attendees that its app-distribution platform will be the "first ever game-focused, multiplatform store," working across "Android, iOS, PC and macOS."
[...] Under the proposed injunction, Google would be restricted from introducing any unnecessary steps that might keep users from quickly accessing third-party app stores "beyond the steps required to access the Google Play Store when it is preinstalled."
[...] But otherwise, "Google must allow consumers to download apps from wherever they choose without interference, whether it's from the Google Play Store, a third-party app store, another app, or the web," Epic's blog said. "Under Epic's proposed injunction, Google can't use scare screens and dire warnings that deter consumers from downloading apps from the Internet to their phones."
Epic additionally wants Google to be blocked from seeking pretty much any form of exclusivity for the Google Play Store. That partly means Google wouldn't be able to share revenue from the Play Store with distributors to stop competing app stores from being preinstalled or placed on a device's home screen. They also wouldn't be able to pay developers to exclusively launch or distribute apps through Google Play, including restricting any agreements on special pricing in the Google Play Store. Additionally, Google couldn't stop developers from removing apps from Google Play without Google's consent.
[...] "Google has a history of malicious compliance and has attempted to circumvent legislation and regulation meant to rein in their anti-competitive control over Android devices," Epic's blog said. "Our proposed injunction seeks to block Google from repeating past bad-faith tactics and open up Android devices to competition and choice for all developers and consumers."
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 14, @08:54PM (2 children)
Absolutely, from a "fair is fair, monopolies are illegal" standpoint, all the arguments are good.
From a user experience standpoint, this would be a clusterfuck of more than Epic proportions and sounds like something instigated by Apple to take a big swing and hit on Android market share.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Monday April 15, @12:26AM (1 child)
I personally am fine with Apple's Walled garden, but I'm the sort of user who wants his smartphone to be an appliance. It's a little too personally involved in my life for me to risk with things like third-party keyboard apps. I like to tinker, but not with this thing. I don't have a clue of what the actual numbers are like but in my sphere the feeling is about the same.
I think you're right, it could be a real clusterfuck. It wouldn't even need to introduce new security issues, all it'd take is annoying the userbase.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @01:38AM
From the point-and-click browser to PDAs to Smart Phones, I don't think anything complex has ever worked (well) for the masses. They need a simple interface, and that's what the walled garden app stores provide.
I don't write software for phones exactly because the walled garden + "security" oriented OS is an annoying PITA... but... that's what works for the masses: a system with some barriers to entry to keep the noise down and make security at least a possibility.
Can you imagine how "click here to install this app" one-click smartphone app installation from ordinary websites would go today?
Whether we have one Android app store or six, they're still going to be high barrier to entry walled gardens - but with six app stores it will be absolute mayhem trying to help somebody use their phone.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday April 14, @09:07PM
This will result in a bloatware cannon of pseudo-malware stores.
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Sunday April 14, @11:25PM
You mean, Android, the platform where I have two different third party app stores installed at this moment on a non-rooted device, one of which is for mobile games that all have those lovely in-app microtransactions? Not iOS which Apple requires fees simply to develop for?
No wonder Epic is failing; they're suffering some serious competency issues.
