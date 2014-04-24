from the suprising-citrate-synthase-Sierpinski-self-similarity dept.
https://phys.org/news/2024-04-discovery-fractal-molecule-nature.html
An international team of researchers led by groups from the Max Planck Institute in Marburg and the Philipps University in Marburg has stumbled upon the first regular molecular fractal in nature. They discovered a microbial enzyme—citrate synthase from a cyanobacterium—that spontaneously assembles into a pattern known as the Sierpinski triangle. Electron microscopy and evolutionary biochemistry studies indicate that this fractal may represent an evolutionary accident.
The study is published in Nature.
Snowflakes, fern leaves, romanesco cauliflower heads: many structures in nature have a certain regularity. Their individual parts resemble the shape of the whole structure. Such shapes, which repeat from the largest to the smallest, are called fractals. But regular fractals that match almost exactly across scales, as in the examples above, are very rare in nature.
Molecules also have a certain regularity. But if you look at them from a great distance, you can no longer see any signs of this. Then you see smooth matter whose features no longer match those of the individual molecules. The degree of fine structure we see depends on our magnification—in contrast to fractals, where self-similarity persists at all scales. In fact, regular fractals at the molecular level are completely unknown in nature.
This is somewhat surprising. After all, molecules can assemble themselves into all sorts of wonderful shapes. Scientists have extensive catalogues of self-assembled complex molecular structures. However, there has never been a regular fractal among them. It turns out that almost all regular-looking self-assemblies lead to the kind of regularity that becomes smooth on large scales.
An international team of researchers led by groups from the Max Planck Institute in Marburg and Phillips University in Marburg has now discovered the first regular molecular fractal in nature. They discovered a microbial enzyme—citrate synthase from a cyanobacterium—that spontaneously assembles into a regular fractal pattern known as the Sierpiński triangle. This is an infinitely repeating series of triangles made up of smaller triangles.
"We stumbled on this structure completely by accident and almost couldn't believe what we saw when we first took images of it using an electron microscope," says first author Franziska Sendker.
"The protein makes these beautiful triangles and as the fractal grows, we see these larger and larger triangular voids in the middle of them, which is totally unlike any protein assembly we've ever seen before," she continues.
Journal Reference:
Sendker, F.L., Lo, Y.K., Heimerl, T. et al. Emergence of fractal geometries in the evolution of a metabolic enzyme. Nature (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07287-2
(Score: 2) by looorg on Monday April 15, @09:19AM
Sure, if I just squint a little then I can see the Sierpinski Triangle. It's a bit blurry but then it's nano scale. It's odd that they call it level and not order tho, as I recall it Sierpinski triangles are of Order not Level. But it could just be wording, the meaning is the same.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @12:41PM
From tfa,
> But regular fractals that match almost exactly across scales, as in the examples above, are very rare in nature.
Recently a friend suggested I read "THE BLUE MACHINE - How the Ocean Works" by Helen Czerski. It's an overview of life in the ocean across many orders of magnitude in scale. Fractal-like behavior is noted in this way: every order of magnitude from microscopic to whales weighs about the same. In other words, if you take the approximate mass of all the plankton, it's about the same as the mass of all the little herring-sized fish and also the same mass as all the tuna-sized fish.
While I learned a lot and recommend the book, I did find the style a bit wordy, it took longer to read than I would have liked. Many of the stories and case studies mentioned are fascinating.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Monday April 15, @12:49PM
This is the best news I've read in a long time. Not much to feel good about in human affairs, but nature brings the best news sometimes. I'm willing to give credit to the researchers that found this though, even though it was "completely by accident".
If a cat has kittens, does a rat have rittens, a bat bittens and a mat mittens?