Human hugs > robot hugs > no hugs
A systematic review and multivariate meta-analysis of the physical and mental health benefits of touch interventions:
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41562-024-01841-8
The sense of touch has immense importance for many aspects of our life. It is the first of all the senses to develop in newborns and the most direct experience of contact with our physical and social environment. Complementing our own touch experience, we also regularly receive touch from others around us, for example, through consensual hugs, kisses or massages.
The recent coronavirus pandemic has raised awareness regarding the need to better understand the effects that touch—and its reduction during social distancing—can have on our mental and physical well-being. The most common touch interventions, for example, massage for adults or kangaroo care for newborns, have been shown to have a wide range of both mental and physical health benefits, from facilitating growth and development to buffering against anxiety and stress, over the lifespan of humans and animals alike. [...]
A critical issue highlighted in the pandemic was the lack of touch due to social restrictions. To accommodate the need for touch in individuals with small social networks (for example, institutionalized or isolated individuals), touch interventions using objects/robots have been explored in the past (for a review, see ref. 11). We show here that touch interactions outside of the human–human domain are beneficial for mental and physical health outcomes. [...]
[...] In conclusion, we show clear evidence that touch interventions are beneficial across a large number of both physical and mental health outcomes, for both healthy and clinical cohorts, and for all ages. These benefits, while influenced in their magnitude by study cohorts and intervention characteristics, were robustly present, promoting the conclusion that touch interventions can be systematically employed across the population to preserve and improve our health.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @09:50AM (3 children)
I went three years in my early 20s with no physical human interaction. It was a real struggle. I'm one of those weirdos. I know why nowadays but it took decades to figure out. One piece of advice which I'm sure will be taken the wrong way by the cynics is to get professional physiotherapy. I don't mean just massage or that kind of massage I mean proper medical treatment. Get your nerves and muscles fixed. It really helps your mood too, helps work productivity, helps sleep and calmness. I wish I'd known this at the time.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Monday April 15, @09:57AM (1 child)
Thanks for sharing - I hope that everything is fine now.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @11:28AM
Thanks. Things are much better now but it turned out to be one facet of a whole bunch of issues which require ongoing maintenance. The good news is that I found a very good physiotherapist, an expert, and she used to give me a Nice Guy discount. Apparently some of the patients were not nice people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @01:13PM
Only three? Let's see, early twenties, 20-24, that was five years for me. Plus teens or however far back it was when my mother thought I was too old to hug. I didn't even have a conversation with a girl my own age until 25, unless you count them telling me to "Get lost!" or worse. It wasn't even as if I was ugly, so IDK how actual ugly people get on, but I guess I never scored much on the charm scale.
They say it is even worse in China, where they estimate half the population from childhood to the age of 30 has never been kissed, let alone anything else. It is the way of the world now, and it is getting worse.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by RamiK on Monday April 15, @12:04PM (1 child)
Honestly socializing and pairing up is hurting my health. Like, just before and during the lockdowns I finally got around to doing some exercise and cutting down to ~12% bf after years of neglect but now I've yo-yo'ed back to ~30% pure blubber and aren't getting much training done at all.
I was happier too: I caught up on a decade+ of to-read and to-watch... Didn't have to attend endless useless meetings... Didn't need to find excuses to dodge parties... No traffic... No queues in the supermarket... Played the guitar again which is mostly collecting dust now...
Living life is a terrible thing for one's health.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @12:16PM
My SO's daughter (from previous marriage) is sort of in this category too. Once Covid hit, she was heard to proclaim, "I was born to quarantine". Aside from very rare hugs with her mother, this 30-ish woman avoids as much direct touching as possible.
While TFA might be a good generalization, it's important to also look at the full range and expect some real outliers or long-tails in the whole population.
(Score: 1) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 15, @01:25PM
If I were desperate for hugs, I'd get (another) kitty. Or (another) puppy. Or (another) goat. Or a calf. Or a wombat or something. No snakes though. I don't much like the thought of a snake hugging me to death. Checking the market for the availability of anything warm and fuzzy that is unlikely to try to eat me if I forget to feed it for a day. There's a YUUUGE market in pets out there! Who'da thunk it? At least the pet won't die in the first brownout or blackout. And, hackers won't make my pet hug me tighter than a boa constrictor.
As for institutionalized people, how 'bout Robert Stroud? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Stroud [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @01:31PM
My dog seems to need several hugs each day or else he starts to get upset.
Funny thing is that I feel better after I hug my dog.
I have never hugged my robot vacuum cleaner.
After being conditioned to fear human touch by being bullied in elementary school, I have to hypnotize myself while hugging humans - telling myself, "This will not hurt." Otherwise I avoid human tactile interactions much like those afflicted with autism - as depicted by the main character in that French TV show, Astrid [wikipedia.org].