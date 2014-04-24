For those times when you have nothing to do for the next six evenings. How about some Lord of the Rings opera, 15 hours long spread out 30 chapters and being performed over six evenings. Coming "soon" to a stage in Wales?

For those times when the 9 hour movie trilogy wasn't long enough. I guess they have less special effects to hide behind.

Who will play the Balrog? I guess he doesn't have to many lines ...

This fully operatic setting has now become a companion work on the same scale as The Silmarillion. This adaptation takes place over thirty "chapters" designed to be performed over six evenings – over fifteen hours of music.

https://www.theonering.net/torwp/2024/04/08/117859-exclusive-tolkien-estate-grants-permission-to-lord-of-the-rings-opera/

https://www.volanteopera.wales/lordoftherings

https://www.paulcorfieldgodfrey.co.uk/