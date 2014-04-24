from the mt.dooooooooooooooooooooooooooooom dept.
For those times when you have nothing to do for the next six evenings. How about some Lord of the Rings opera, 15 hours long spread out 30 chapters and being performed over six evenings. Coming "soon" to a stage in Wales?
For those times when the 9 hour movie trilogy wasn't long enough. I guess they have less special effects to hide behind.
Who will play the Balrog? I guess he doesn't have to many lines ...
This fully operatic setting has now become a companion work on the same scale as The Silmarillion. This adaptation takes place over thirty "chapters" designed to be performed over six evenings – over fifteen hours of music.
https://www.theonering.net/torwp/2024/04/08/117859-exclusive-tolkien-estate-grants-permission-to-lord-of-the-rings-opera/
https://www.volanteopera.wales/lordoftherings
https://www.paulcorfieldgodfrey.co.uk/
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 14, @04:44PM (2 children)
When I was about 19, I read the four books of the trilogy (however you want to state that) and enjoyed them all quite a bit... then I tried The Silmarillion. I believe I got further into James Joyce's Finnegin's Wake (a few months later) before giving up. It... just... didn't... click.
Some decades later, after the movies, I picked up (the very same paperback copy of) The Silmarillion and blasted through it, enjoying it all quite a bit... not enough for a re-read since, but I haven't re-read much since then at all.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Sunday April 14, @06:02PM (1 child)
I plowed through The Silmarillion when I was a teen. I finished it, but found I had to do it in small doses, no more than 1 chapter per week. There are many classics that end tragically because the characters were too hasty in expecting the worst. They ended up self-fulfilling their worst fears. Romeo and Juliet, for instance. Another is Theseus and the Minotaur, in which Theseus would signal success or failure by using white or black sails respectively when his ship returned. Except that he forgot, used the black sails even though he was successful, and his father waiting for his return saw that and committed suicide before he reached the shore, thinking he had failed. The Silmarillion has a lot of that kind of tragedy. In the middle, Elvish kingdoms are being served up for destruction one after another like sliders at an eating contest. Very tiresome read for a teen, particularly with high school English class giving us a bellyful of classic tragedy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 14, @07:37PM
I imagine the Opera will be very compellingly wonderful, for a small group of people who are "into" the constituent components already. This probably has very little correlation with the people who loved the movies with their months between three hour installments.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday April 14, @05:14PM (1 child)
is condemmned to be way too long [wikipedia.org]
Incidentally, my father got tickets to the Bayreuth festival when I was a kid, and we all went on "holiday" to Germany. Decades later, I still remember vividly how profoundly, almost suicidally boring it was for the kid I was. My mom doesn't have very fond memories of the event either. Just because of Bayreuth, I shudder at the mere thought of what this Lord of the Rings thing in Wales will be... Jesus, what torture it must be...
(Score: 2) by looorg on Sunday April 14, @05:55PM
I might be remembering wrong but I would have assumed, or heard somewhere, that Nibelungen was among the inspirations for Lords. Or I guess a lot of Norse mythology in general was. Dwarfs. Rings. etc. I have never seen that one.
Lord of the Welsh. It could explain why there are no sheep in the shire ... something something hobbit ... or there might be, but that would ruin the joke.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Sunday April 14, @08:04PM (1 child)
Well, marginally. I think a musical would be marginally worse than an opera, especially of Lord of the Rings.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 14, @08:45PM
>I think a musical would be marginally worse than an opera, especially of Lord of the Rings.
Oh, that depends almost absolutely on how it is produced... When does the estate lose creative control of the source material? Within a few years, fans will no doubt be creating "The Hobbit - The Musical" with AI tools. Take a tour of New Zealand and shoot lots of stock footage for the AI to work from... should be fun.
Now... as for how long "The Hobbit - The Musical" should run... I would think 45 to 50 minute segments with a break of weeks to months in-between might be most palatable. Bingers beware, the first book may well run 8 hours in total if we are to "do justice" to all the singable scenes. The following 3 books might run well over 36 additional hours, particularly if the lyricist expands any on the original text.
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Sunday April 14, @09:07PM
Is it a coïncidence that Wagner's 'Ring Cycle [wikipedia.org]' has similar themes, and is also rather long*?
Ans: probably not: Two rings to rule them all: a comparative study of Tolkien and Wagner [the-wagnerian.com]
* About 15 hours, performed over 4 nights to give audiences a rest.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday April 14, @11:44PM
Will Tom make an appearance? I always thought that was quite a strange character and it kind of ground the story to a standstill. Maybe there were some themes or some story purpose my young brain couldn't put together at the time I read the trilogy.