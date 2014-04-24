Tesla Model 3 Traps TikToker Inside 115-Degree Car During A Software Update:
Tesla warns owners that opening their doors or windows while installing a software update could damage the vehicle, so she stayed put
According to the Tesla owner's manual, "Vehicle functions, including some safety systems and opening or closing the doors or windows, may be limited or disabled when installation is in progress and you could damage the vehicle." Janel chose to heed Tesla's warning and did not attempt to open her doors or windows during the installation process for fear of damaging her vehicle, but this seems like a very dangerous oversight on Tesla's part that she was able to be stuck inside at all.
The door mechanisms on the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are electrically operated, and under normal circumstances are opened from the inside using a simple button to unlatch the door. Should the vehicle have no power, these models do have auxiliary manual cable release levers also found on the door panel, but Tesla warns against using the manual mechanism, citing that it should only be used when the car has no power. Janel said she was aware of this option but didn't want to risk damaging her car, and she felt confident that she could stick out the heat.
In contrast to Tesla's potentially dangerous warnings, Lucid Motors requires all occupants to exit the vehicle before the installation process begins, and the Lucid Air owners manual states that owners will not be able to lock or unlock the doors during an update. The Air will start a two-minute countdown when an owner chooses to install an update, giving them enough time to get out prior to the update beginning.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by jelizondo on Monday April 15, @02:32PM
Microsoft has won.
It is now "patch Tuesday" for every sort of device and please do not attempt to operate while updates are being installed.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 15, @02:33PM (14 children)
Well, there's your no-brainer. Also,
Does Tesla give you control over when to start an update? Imagine, you're a thousand miles from home, and Tesla pushes an update which breaks your car. Lucid apparently gives you the option to install or not to install, allowing you to get home and park your car in a perfectly safe spot before doing an update.
Elon has done plenty wrong with his cars, this is just one more bit of stupid. He needs to hire a real automotive engineer to start working out all the kinks he has built into his cars. That engineer might start with removing electric door controls, and installing some additional sensors, like lidar.
(Score: 5, Informative) by PhilSalkie on Monday April 15, @02:54PM (2 children)
Tesla vehicles by default schedule updates for 2AM, and give you advance warning both on the vehicle screen and on the app as to when they'll occur - you then have the option to install immediately, schedule a different time, or defer installation. They clearly tell you the vehicle won't be operational during that time, and that the alarm won't be active and the air suspension might drop. They also won't happen if the battery charge is too low.
The manual release for the doors doesn't lower the window before opening, so you have to push the door open a little carefully so the window slips out of the door molding. If you were to pull the release and shoulder the door open, you could tear the molding or maybe do something to the window or door itself. Lots of car windows work this way now, it's a way to make the window seal tighter to reduce cabin noise.
People doing things like this are why we have so many warning labels on things - every warning label was caused by someone doing something nobody would have ever thought they'd do.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @04:54PM
>the air suspension might drop
Now taking bets on when we will hear of the first Tesla owner being crushed, or crushing something dear to them (pets?), during a software update.
My money is on "within 2 years."
(Score: 4, Touché) by Whoever on Monday April 15, @07:30PM
This was true for early Model 3s, but fixed years ago. Now if you use the manual release, it drops the window.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Deep Blue on Monday April 15, @03:37PM (1 child)
Is it really? When was the last time you had to get out of the car to update something, before these Tesla/Lucid vehicles?
When you can't open a god damn door while updating, you've taken the software aspect waaaaayyy too far.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by mhajicek on Monday April 15, @05:54PM
I have never had to update a car, period. I have never owned a car with a built in cellular modem, an I hope I never will.
(Score: 2, Funny) by OrugTor on Monday April 15, @04:18PM (6 children)
(Score: 2) by Nuke on Monday April 15, @04:25PM (4 children)
Well I'm a Musk hater (whether mindless or not), but I'm lost why you think the "Funny" mod was by a Musk hater, and I'm lost why anyone would think it funny anyway. Perhaps someone simply hit the wrong choice accidentally.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday April 15, @05:31PM
All the moderations appear to have been done by regular users who just might see a funny side to the story as well as appreciating the useful information that PhilSilkie provided.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by acid andy on Monday April 15, @05:50PM (2 children)
I think it's pretty funny that if you open a car door wrong these days you might tear the seal or even break the window, but, on the plus side, slightly reduced cabin noise. Not a fan of Musk.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Monday April 15, @10:10PM
Just taking the Apple mantra to the car world. You're doing X thing wrong.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by vux984 on Monday April 15, @10:28PM
If road noise is a priority, just get a car that has framed windows. Most car still have framed windows. You mostly need/see frameless windows on convertibles because it looks better with the top down. I'm not sure why an EV coupe or sedan would go frameless -- because they run quieter without an engine, road noise is worse, so the advantage of framed windows seems obvious.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Monday April 15, @07:32PM
Was true once, but hasn't been true for years. It's possible that this might be true during updates, but my experience is that the normal door open buttons work during updates, so I think it unlikely.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @04:52PM (1 child)
Didn't the Apollo astronauts cover this after the loss of the Apollo One crew?
We are never dependent on complicated systems or outside support to allow us to exit the vehicle.
That should be some kind of universal safety standard for anything that could potentially trap a human being inside. Violations of this principle to be clearly labeled as "Potential imprisonment risk."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @05:26PM
> We are never dependent on complicated systems or outside support to allow us to exit the vehicle.
Agreed. However, this will ruin one of the big players of horror stories/movies -- stuck in the freezer locker, bank vault, etc.--with no internal door knob, and the bad people on the outside!
(Score: 5, Touché) by acid andy on Monday April 15, @02:36PM (10 children)
OK, this crazy has gone on long enough. Pull the plug on any mass market applications of computer tech to consumer appliances, vehicles and homes that didn't have widespread adoption before, say, about 2003. We can have it back if and when our species grows the hell up a bit.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Ox0000 on Monday April 15, @02:59PM (7 children)
The Luddites weren't against technology as such. They were against the loss of livelihood that the way how particular technology-du-jour was introduced under would (and did) cause.
They just happened to take it out on the technology, rather than on those in control of the technology and its roll-out. Whether that choice of action was a mistake, or in other words whether they would have been more 'successful' (by whatever definition you want to go by), if they had taken it out on those in control of the technology and its roll-out, I'll leave that for you to ponder.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by acid andy on Monday April 15, @03:06PM
I'm not against technology either, as such. I'm against the kind of user hostile, sloppy engineering that results in fears that opening a mere door with a mechanical latch--you know, something that has worked great every day for many hundreds of years--might actually break your software! These mindsets are utterly ruining tech.
If a cat has kittens, does a rat have rittens, a bat bittens and a mat mittens?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by acid andy on Monday April 15, @03:10PM
Oh, not break the software, "damage the vehicle". Well, that sounds much worse.
If a cat has kittens, does a rat have rittens, a bat bittens and a mat mittens?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday April 15, @05:22PM (4 children)
Luddite anecdote for you. I've been brewing coffee for over 50 years. Started out using a percolator, that sat above the heat - gas, electric, campfire, maybe even an over heated engine. Very basic, very simple, it just worked, so long as you supplied the heat. Never had a problem with it. "Graduated", if you can call it that, to electric drip coffee makers. Still very basic, very simple. Heater comes on, you pour water into a tank, and the water is perked out over the grounds. Never had a problem with one. Saw a programmable drip coffee maker in a store for cheap enough, about the same time my older coffee maker was wearing out. Shelled out the thirty or forty dollars, brought it home, used it for a week or two - then threw it out the window one morning. Literally. The damned thing didn't make coffee, instead it caught fire, and woke me up with the smell of burnt electrical wires.
To this day, the most "complicated" coffee maker I own is a Bunn coffee maker. Hot plate, water tank, drip mechanism, that's it. To hell with anything more advanced that can go wrong, and burn your house down.
Oh yeah, I still have an old timey percolator. I can walk outside, gather up some sticks, balance a wire grill across some rocks, fill the percolator with water and coffee, wait a few minutes, and drink the nectar of the gods. When the power goes out, I still have life's necessities.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday April 15, @06:56PM (2 children)
One could always start drinking coffee in the Turkish style [wikipedia.org]: finely-ground, and boiled, served without filtering. Then all you need is a container in which you can boil water and a source of sufficient water and heat. A Moka-pot [wikipedia.org] keeps the grinds separate from the liquid, but also does not need a filter.
(Score: 2) by captain normal on Monday April 15, @08:15PM (1 child)
That's just "cowboy coffee". Throw ground up roasted beans in a pot and boil, either over a stove or campfire.
When life isn't going right, go left.
(Score: 2) by quietus on Monday April 15, @08:36PM
That makes me think of Greek coffee: Turkish coffee, but with a sand filter. Not bad, but for a real kick-up, there's nothing better than a strong Italian espresso (with sugar).
(Score: 3, Informative) by crafoo on Monday April 15, @08:40PM
older percolators are nice. they have that glass perc bubble. the newer ones are some high-temp plastic
(Score: 3, Informative) by krishnoid on Monday April 15, @05:04PM
I think pulling the plug here is going to come down to right-to-control/repair/tinker laws. You can't threaten multi-billionaires with pulling their advertising revenue [youtu.be], it's going to take something stronger or scarier [youtu.be].
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @05:06PM
It's just hopeless all over.
I was in a "UPS Store" at opening this morning to mail my tax returns. They have a "self service Amazon Returns" kiosk. While the clerk was helping me, there was a gentleman attempting to return an Amazon package.
The clerk was already exasperated 30 seconds after opening the store: "Sir, do you have your QR code? Yes, just scan that and follow the instructions on the screen." The kiosk provided a bag and printed a label, time passes. "Sir, place your item to return in the bag and seal the bag shut using the label." Exasperation visibly increases. Finally, clerk physically crosses the store to demonstrate how to seal the bag shut using the label so the next customer may begin using the self service kiosk... Hopeless elderly gentleman totters out to his, unattended while parked in the fire lane, 2023 AWD Honda Pilot Black Edition and drives away. The, clearly exasperated with the banality of his job, clerk no doubt arrived in some barely functional 15+ year old beater car which costs him more for insurance in a year than he could sell it for.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @02:53PM
Seems like a good idea, keeps them away from the general population.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Opportunist on Monday April 15, @02:57PM
But it took longer than 10 seconds and his ADHD viewers didn't want to wait for the end.
(Score: 4, Funny) by DannyB on Monday April 15, @05:17PM (3 children)
Does Falcon 9 get software updates at inopportune times?
Maybe Tesla could learn something from SpaceX?
The people who rely on government handouts and refuse to work should be kicked out of congress.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @05:33PM (2 children)
> Does Falcon 9 get software updates at inopportune times?
Don't you remember "T minus 9 and holding"? Or was that too early in the US space program for you?
Sometimes the radio/TV broadcast would later say why there was a hold, other times not. The whole country (or so it seemed to me) was on the edge of their seat, waiting for the launch...and then the count down stopped.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @06:03PM (1 child)
I clearly remember the early (1980-82) Space Shuttle failures to launch attributed to their triple redundant computer system failing to satisfy pre-launch criteria to proceed. It seemed like about 80% of launch attempts were cancelled this way.
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Monday April 15, @11:02PM
There was a slight chance that the three redundant computers wouldn't sync properly when booted up.
Once they figured that out, the remedy was simple when it occurred -- just turn them off and boot up again.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by turgid on Monday April 15, @06:57PM (2 children)
This is what we do,
Multiply by nine fifths,
And add on 32.
That'll be ((115 - 32) * 5) / 9 = 46 in real money.
(Score: 2, Funny) by pTamok on Monday April 15, @07:12PM (1 child)
Nah. 319.261̅1̅ Kelvin. Everything else is non-standard.
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Monday April 15, @07:49PM
Gas Mark 3?
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Monday April 15, @07:01PM
A slightly more sophisticated update mechanism would have a 'A' and 'B' storage device. The update would be applied to one while the car was running off the other, and rebooting the car to run off the updated version would, I hope, take less than 40 minutes.
But doing that costs money. Which is probably why it isn't done.
It is a standard approach in many systems.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Whoever on Monday April 15, @07:27PM (1 child)
Tesla owner risks her life by failing to try to get out of vehicle when the temperature reached dangerous levels.
Or perhaps:
Tesla owner puts the cost of a few scratches on her car above the value of her own life.
This owner was not trapped in the car by anything except her own mind.
The car has a physical handle she could have pulled, but did not. The physical handle would have opened the door. It's possible, but no means certain, that this might have resulted in some minor damage, because the window may have failed to drop to allow the door to open cleanly.
She could have tried opening the windows, but didn't.
She could have tried pressing the door open button, but didn't.
Yes, there is a warning about possible damage from doing the above, but at dangerously hot temperatures, I think a little damage would be warranted if it actually removed the danger of being in an excessively hot car.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @08:21PM
Bbbbbut it might hurt my caaaaar, and there's still 63 months left on the loan!!!!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday April 15, @08:20PM
>two-minute countdown when an owner chooses to install an update, giving them enough time to get out prior to the update beginning.
I'm recalling an afternoon we spent at and near the Hoover Dam in July, being given two minutes to exit the vehicle then being forced to stay outside where the temperature ranges from 40C and up... I would hope you can choose not to update until a more hospitable outside environment is available.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by RedGreen on Monday April 15, @09:16PM
There I fixed the title and whole premise of the article that she was so hard done by by voluntarily staying in the vehicle during the update. As much as I despise that Nazi piece of shit and his companies it is not their fault some idiot fails to open the door and get out of the car. I have said it before but what passes for journalism these days is simply pathetic.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 15, @09:34PM
If the cops want to hold somebody, they can just call Tesla and have them stop the car and lock the guy inside.
But yeah, "Person stays in car during an update" would be the correct headline. So many of our prisons are self made and locked from the inside.