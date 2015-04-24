https://newatlas.com/biology/bird-sleeping-dream-song/
Researchers have tracked muscle contractions in a bird's vocal tract, and reconstructed the song it was silently singing in its sleep. The resulting audio is a very specific call, allowing the team to figure out what the bird's dream was about.
When birds sleep, the part of their brains dedicated to daytime singing remains active, showing patterns that resemble those produced while awake. Researchers from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) previously demonstrated that these brain patterns activate a bird's vocal muscles, enabling them to silently 'replay' a song during sleep.
But, until now, it hasn't been possible to map how that nocturnal activity gets processed. In their new study, the UBA researchers turned the vocal muscle movements made during avian dreaming into synthetic songs.
"Dreams are one of the most intimate and elusive parts of our existence," said Gabriel Mindlin, a specialist in the physical mechanisms behind birdsong and corresponding author of the study. "Knowing that we share this with such a distant species is very moving. And the possibility of entering the mind of a dreaming bird – listening to how that dream sounds – is a temptation impossible to resist."
A bird's vocal sounds are made by a unique organ only they possess, the syrinx. Located at the base of the windpipe (trachea), passing air causes some or all of the organ's walls to vibrate, while a surrounding air sac acts like a resonating chamber. The pitch of the sound produced depends on the tension surrounding muscles exert on the syrinx and the airways.
[...] Custom-made electromyography (EMG) electrodes were implanted in the birds to measure the muscle response and electrical activity in the obliquus ventralis muscle, the most prominent muscle producing the kiskadee's birdsong. EMG and birdsong audio were recorded simultaneously while the birds were awake and asleep. An existing dynamical systems model of the kiskadee's sound production mechanism was used to translate the information into synthetic songs. In basic terms, a dynamical systems model breaks down what occurs in the syrinx when sound is produced into a series of mathematical equations.
[...] Analyzing muscular activity during sleep revealed consistent activity patterns corresponding to the trills produced by kiskadees during daytime territorial fights. Interestingly, the 'dreaming trills' were associated with raised head feathers, the same as during the daytime. The researchers created a synthetic version of one of the trills from the data they'd collected.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday April 16, @12:09AM (5 children)
Is this strange? Lots of animals dream. They move, mumble and talk in their sleep. From dogs to humans. So why not birds.
That sounds a bit over the top. We can listen to their dreams?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 16, @02:12AM (2 children)
Well, considering some song birds actually expand their brain volume during mating season so they can remember/produce the more complex calls, it's not surprising at all that a bird brain would singe one of the tunes it knows in its sleep instead of composing original concertos.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Tuesday April 16, @03:29AM (1 child)
Not an advantage against predator although with regards to being stealth :)
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Tuesday April 16, @04:40AM
thinking about it, maybe that's why evolution caused owls to strive at night, wait for other birds to have a dream then, enjoy your own dream meal /s
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Tuesday April 16, @04:44AM (1 child)
What I think this means is that we have two possibilities here: first, that birds independently evolved a mental/behavioral state that eerily looks very similar to mammalian dreaming or there was some common mental machinery pertaining to both's experience of dreaming that present over 300 million years ago (with possible independent evolution of whatever missing bits were needed for dreaming).
We know sleep is ancient with a huge variety of animals that experience sleep-like behavior. Dreaming OTOH was thought to be the purview of mammals with their sophisticated nervous systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @05:43AM
Yeah, flies sleep. No REM stage (their eyes don't normally move[1] anyway lulz) but some flies have different sleep modes:
Whether they dream is probably going to be hard to prove either way.
[1] But many spiders and octopuses have movable eyes:
