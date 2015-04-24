from the internal-combustion-for-the-win? dept.
Tesla has announced layoffs of "more than 10%" of its global workforce in an internal company-wide email:
For the last few months, it has looked like Tesla might be preparing for a round of layoffs. Tesla told managers to identify critical team members, and paused some stock rewards while canceling some employees' annual reviews. It also reduced production at Gigafactory Shanghai.
Then, over the weekend, we heard rumors that these layoffs were about to happen, which came to us from multiple independent sources, as we reported on yesterday. The rumors indicated that layoffs could be as high as 20%, and in addition we heard that Tesla would shorten Cybertruck production shifts at Gigafactory Texas (despite CEO Elon Musk's recent insistence that Cybertruck is currently production constrained).
Now those rumors have been confirmed – though with a lower number – in a company-wide email sent by Musk, which leaked soon after it was sent.
[...] The news follows a bad quarterly delivery report in which Tesla significantly missed delivery estimates, and had a rare year-over-year reduction in sales. While Tesla does not break out sales by geographical region, the main dip seems to have come from China, where Chinese EV makers are ramping quickly both in the domestic and export market.
Full text of email available at TFA.
Tesla is Reportedly Planning Layoffs. are Musk's Twitter Antics to Blame? - SlashGear
Tesla investors blame the Twitter lordship:
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered a hiring freeze at Tesla and told his lieutenants at the EV company to brace for a free round of layoffs. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla has already told employees that fresh hirings have been put on hold and that some teams will lose manpower early next year. However, these plans reportedly won't affect Tesla's expansion targets for the coming quarters.
[...] Ever since Musk went public with his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, the price of Tesla stock has tanked, and right now, the company is inching towards its worst quarter ever. Tesla stock has lost over half of its value since April, but Musk continues to assure that the company is doing better than ever. Instead, the billionaire has blamed the downward spiral of Tesla stock on global macroeconomic variables and the feds.
Not everyone is buying Musk's arguments. Fingers are being pointed in his direction at the moment, and from Tesla investors, no less. Ever since Musk disclosed his intentions to run the show at Twitter, concerns were raised that the social media platform will distract him from his duties at Tesla. Back then, Musk promised that won't happen and assured investors that Tesla will always be his top priority.
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Tuesday April 16, @05:47AM
Did they make a car with a rainbow on it or something? Oh, that slogan doesn't apply to this situation?