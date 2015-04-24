from the funny-how-50-million-units-shipped-is-a-"slump" dept.
Apple shipped 50.1 million iPhones in the first three months, according to IDC's preliminary figures, falling shy of an average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg of 51.7 million units for the period:
Apple Inc.'s iPhone shipments slid a worse-than-projected 10% in the March quarter, reflecting flagging sales in China despite a broader smartphone industry rebound.
The company shipped 50.1 million iPhones in the first three months, according to market tracker IDC, falling shy of the 51.7 million average analyst estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The 9.6% year-on-year drop is the steepest for Apple since Covid lockdowns snarled supply chains in 2022, the researchers said.
The Cupertino, California-based iPhone maker has struggled to sustain sales in China since the debut of its latest model in September. The resurgence of rivals from Huawei Technologies Co. to Xiaomi Corp. and a Beijing ban on foreign devices in the workplace have all weighed on sales. The IDC data provides the first snapshot of the global performance of Apple's most important product ahead of earnings on May 2.
[...] The drop in iPhone shipments is significant given the overall mobile market registered its best growth in years.
[...] Average selling prices for handsets are rising, as consumers increasingly opt for premium models that they intend to hold on to for longer, IDC's researchers found. Apple, which consistently maintains the highest ASP in the industry, has led the way in this, with consumers showing a distinct preference for its higher-tier models. Still, the company has this year resorted to unusual discounts to spur sales, with some retail partners in China taking as much as $180 off the regular price.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RedGreen on Tuesday April 16, @09:42AM (5 children)
Great to see all their kowtowing paid off in their quest to exploit the slave labor. Could not happen to a nicer bunch of scumbags with all their pretend bullshit they spout. The care for the environment when they build mostly devices they are meant to be thrown away every couple of years or the so called supply chain monitoring when that is just not possible to avoid the human rights abuses in China it is everywhere up and down it. Just wait until Winnie the Pooh fully targets them, may you live in interesting times , indeed.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Revek on Tuesday April 16, @11:10AM (3 children)
I was just thinking something like this. That this is what all that bowing before the CCP earned them.
My kids are upset since I told them I wouldn't be buying them another Iphone or any other apple product.
Its just too much money for something that is so deliberately limited.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Tuesday April 16, @12:03PM (2 children)
Do you genuinely think that phones running Android, using Google Play Services etc is a better choice? Also mostly made in China.
The effective duopoly is tragic. I waiting for people to realise it is a farce, without waiting for the replay.
(Score: 5, Funny) by c0lo on Tuesday April 16, @12:33PM
Someone should revive Windows phone, then we could have a tinge of comedy once in a blue moon.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday April 16, @01:25PM
Yes, because it isn't just one company doing that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 16, @12:34PM
Smallest violin.
(Score: 2) by Username on Tuesday April 16, @02:14PM
The xami/hunwei phone back when Trump banned them. Just to see how much better they are that domestic required protection from it.
They would not ship to US. Not sure if they would even work here or if thier imi numbers are banned.
Anyone have working ones in the US?