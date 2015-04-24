Tools for customizing the Windows interface have been available for decades. Some publishers, such as Stardock, have even made a specialty of these applications, which adjust the appearance as much as the functionality of Microsoft's operating system. Whether we're talking about Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 10 or Windows 11, no version has escaped this customization craze. However, Microsoft seems intent on annoying users of some of these programs with its next update for Windows 11, 24H2.

The Neowin site has reported a major change to applications such as StartAllBack and ExplorerPatcher, which will no longer work when the Windows 11 24H2 update is applied. [...] According to users who have come across this incompatibility,ExplorerPatcher 's blocking is due to "security and performance issues ". Indeed, when the application is launched on Windows 11 24H2, the system returns the following message: "This app can't run because it causes security or performance issues on Windows. A new version may be available. Check with your software provider for an updated version that runs on this version of Windows ".

[...] What's most surprising is that Microsoft has simply blocked these applications via their filenames. In fact, simply renaming the .exe to something else is enough to get them working again without any problem. Could it be that Microsoft has blocked these two applications because of real problems with Windows 11 24H2? Was the blocking put in place for some other reason? One thing is certain, however: while Windows 11 is still struggling to establish itself, particularly in the face of Windows 10, this kind of "publicity" is not working in its favor.