https://axleos.com/building-a-gps-receiver-part-1-hearing-whispers/
I decided to try my hand at decoding these GPS signals, guided by the vague end-goal of plucking out my position from peanuts. I learned that the GPS signals that facilitate our mapping apps are ever-present, around us at any altitude, in any weather conditions, at all times.
This sounds cool in the abstract, but the tangible reality is staggering. These signals are all around me as I write this. They're all around you as you read it. The world is soaked in these whispers, repeating themselves endlessly for anyone willing to listen.
You can find out exactly where you are, from thin air, anywhere at any time, by learning to speak the language of the electromagnetic waves flowing over your skin. These waves have been a constant and quiet companion for most people's entire lives.
[...] All that said, it's not as though there's a cacophony of navigation data swarming around you, deafening if you could just hear it. In reality, the GPS signals surrounding you are astoundingly weak. To take an analogy: imagine a normal light bulb, like the one that might be above you now. Pull it twenty thousand kilometers away from the room you're in, and have it flash, on, off, on, off, a million times a second. Imagine straining your eye to watch the shimmer of the bulb, two Earths away, and listen to what it's telling you.
[Ed's Comment: Links to subsequent parts of this series are included in the source article]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 17, @01:55PM (4 children)
These "from scratch" exercises are always interesting in what the author decides to define as "scratch."
In the present case: are they starting from a uBlox module and connecting a micro-controller and display?
Too easy? Well, they could dive into the uBlox module and try to implement the actual RF receivers and decoders, but how much of that RF receiver are they going to implement with existing GPS specialist components?
Want some real pain? Try doing it with general purpose op-amps and heterodyne circuitry... roll your own antenna, this is GPS so you're going to need multiple receivers pathways and the ability to tune those receivers to the satellites you can currently "see."
Op-amps are cheating, you say? Well, they can always be implemented with discrete transistors, or can they? Are the op-amps necessary for GPS work really implementable with discretes anymore?
Going full post-apocalypse, making your own discretes? What does it really take to refine the raw ores into a high performance discrete transistor these days?
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Wednesday April 17, @02:32PM
The language is a bit flowery for me, but the blog posts are pretty good. He's using software-defined radio, so not a hardware project at all but a software project and a discussion of the theory.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @02:35PM (2 children)
Transistors...bah humbug!
We had to make all our RF circuits with vacuum tubes!
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday April 17, @02:48PM
How many vacuum tubes for a single GPS receiver channel?
🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 17, @03:18PM
You don't need tubes or transistors to build a radio! When I was a kid building crystal radio receivers was a common project in electronics, which use only a diode.
If you ever wondered why these were called "crystal radios", well, that was because in the very early days of radio the diode itself was something called a "cat's whisker." To build one of these, you take a literal crystal of a semiconductor material (such as galena, which is a natural occuring ore), and then touch it with a very sharp metal point (e.g., a thin wire -- hence the name cat's whisker).
This actually forms a metal-semiconductor junction (like a schottky diode) and is the origin of the diode's schematic symbol.
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday April 17, @02:45PM
"I learned that the GPS signals that facilitate our mapping apps are ever-present, around us at any altitude, in any weather conditions, at all times."
I'm not sure where you learned that from, but it's false. The US Government can cripple or completely disable GPS any time they deem it "necessary for national security". This is precisely why our enemies have designed, deployed and perfected positioning systems of their own, such as GLONASS and BeiDou. Not willing to rely on the whims of highly politicized US foreign policy, even countries considered to be allied with the US have also developed their own, such as Galileo, Qasi-Zenith and NavIC.