Over the weekend, developer Mattia La Spina launched iGBA as one of the first retro game emulators legitimately available on the iOS App Store following Apple's rules change regarding such emulators earlier this month. As of Monday morning, though, iGBA has been pulled from the App Store following controversy over the unauthorized reuse of source code from a different emulator project.

[...] Testut took to social media Sunday morning to call iGBA a "knock-off" of GBA4iOS. "I did not give anyone permission to do this, yet it's now sitting at the top of the charts (despite being filled with ads + tracking)," he wrote.

[...] "To be clear, I'm not pissed at the developer [of iGBA]," Testut added on social media. "I'm pissed that Apple took the time to change the App Store rules to allow emulators and then approved a knock-off of my own app."

[...] But Testut did have some hard feelings regarding Apple's treatment of AltStore, an alternative marketplace for sideloading iOS apps that he's trying to launch under the EU's new regulations. That would provide Testut with a legitimate way to distribute Delta, a "sequel" to GBA4iOS that emulates many classic Nintendo consoles on Apple devices.

"My frustration stemmed entirely from the fact we've been ready to launch Delta since last month," Tetstut wrote on social media. "This whole situation could've been avoided if Apple hadn't delayed approving us until after changing their rules to allow emulators."