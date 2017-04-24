An update to the 2006 Battery Directive3 aims to ensure that the growth of the battery industry is done sustainably. In July 2023, the EU Battery Regulation Amendment was adopted by the EU Council, laying out the structure to achieve sustainable battery lifecycles. [...]

According to the Battery Regulation update, every industrial or electric vehicle (EV) battery on the EU market with a capacity of over 2 kWh will require a battery passport. This means regardless of the origin of the battery, it will require a battery passport in order to be listed in the European market. It will be the responsibility of the party placing the battery on the market, to ensure that all data required is entered in the digital record and that the information is correct and up to date.

Battery passports will therefore require input from:

Mining and refining companies

Cell and battery producers

Vehicle brands

Battery servicing, refurbishing, and recycling companies

[...]

The battery passport must contain information on:

Identification of the battery in the form of a unique identifier.

Basic characteristics of the battery including type and model.

Statistics on performance and durability must also be updated over the battery lifecycle by parties conducting repair or repurposing of the battery.