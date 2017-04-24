from the yet-another-big-database dept.
After coming across a reference to an upcoming EU regulation for large batteries, such as used in battery-electric vehicles, I poked around and found this link, https://www.circularise.com/blogs/eu-battery-passport-regulation-requirements From their About section:
With our technology, companies can trace products and materials to verify their origins, certificates, CO2, and other material data. Our mission is to enable a circular economy
Here are a few cuttings from the battery passport description:
An update to the 2006 Battery Directive3 aims to ensure that the growth of the battery industry is done sustainably. In July 2023, the EU Battery Regulation Amendment was adopted by the EU Council, laying out the structure to achieve sustainable battery lifecycles. [...]
According to the Battery Regulation update, every industrial or electric vehicle (EV) battery on the EU market with a capacity of over 2 kWh will require a battery passport. This means regardless of the origin of the battery, it will require a battery passport in order to be listed in the European market. It will be the responsibility of the party placing the battery on the market, to ensure that all data required is entered in the digital record and that the information is correct and up to date.
Battery passports will therefore require input from:
Mining and refining companies
Cell and battery producers
Vehicle brands
Battery servicing, refurbishing, and recycling companies
[...]
The battery passport must contain information on:
Identification of the battery in the form of a unique identifier.
Basic characteristics of the battery including type and model.
Statistics on performance and durability must also be updated over the battery lifecycle by parties conducting repair or repurposing of the battery.
The specific performance characteristics required in battery digital product passports are detailed in Chapter IX of the Battery Regulation Amendment. Technical documentation on the electrochemical performance and durability of the battery must be provided, including details on how this data was obtained. This is to ensure the batteries meet the minimum requirements for battery performance and capacity in order to guarantee batteries on the market are operational and efficient over a sufficient lifetime.
[...]
Information stored in the battery passport will need to be selectively shared with three distinct groups: the general public, regulatory bodies, and battery service and end-of-life processors. Each group of users will need to have different read and write permissions for the data in each battery passport, so that everyone has the information they need while data privacy is maintained. The precise data points each group of users requires access to are detailed in Annex XIII. [...]
From 1st February 2027, all EV and industrial batteries over 2 kWh sold into the EU market will require a unique battery passport retrievable using the unique product identifier in the form of a QR code.
What are the chances that anyone can produce software to do all this, securely, for millions of batteries?