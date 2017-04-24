Open Source maintainers and developers have been warned about the continued wave of attacks aimed at project maintainers similar to those recently targeting the Linux xz data compression library, XZ Utils. Many believe the attempt to backdoor Linux's xz data compression library might not be an isolated incident. According to the OpenJS Foundation and Open Source Security Foundation (OpenSSF), there has been a series of suspicious emails that appear targeted at a popular unnamed JavaScript project that the OpenJS Foundation hosts.

The emails were sent from different names, all with GitHub-associated email addresses, and were constructed around the same theme. The suspected attackers were trying to get themselves added as project maintainers to "address any critical vulnerabilities" but didn't provide details on these vulnerabilities, which raises suspicion. This approach is similar to how the backdoor was introduced into XZ/liblzma, and as a result, it has been flagged as a potential security danger.

[...] This kind of attack is not new, yet it seems an effective way for attackers to infiltrate an open-source project. Therefore, it is critical to note that project maintainers must be extra vigilant and perform rigorous checks when adding contributors as maintainers. According to the article, this attack method utilizes social engineering techniques and exploits a sense of duty that maintainers feel toward their projects to infiltrate them.

The attack method exploits the maintainers' sense of social responsibility to deceive them. As such, promoting technical expertise and sharing knowledge about emerging threats and attack methods is imperative. Additionally, it is necessary to ensure that open-source projects are well-funded and their maintainers are adequately supported. This would serve as a significant deterrent against potential social engineering attacks.