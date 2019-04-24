Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
New research from the Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich illustrates a critical barrier to natural regeneration of tropical forests. Their models—from ground-based data gathered in the Atlantic Forest of Brazil—show that when wild tropical birds move freely across forest landscapes, they can increase the carbon storage of regenerating tropical forests by up to 38%.
Fruit eating birds such as the Red-Legged Honeycreeper, Palm Tanager, or the Rufous-Bellied Thrush play a vital role in forest ecosystems by consuming, excreting, and spreading seeds as they move throughout a forested landscape.
Between 70% to 90% of the tree species in tropical forests are dependent on animal seed dispersal. This initial process is essential for allowing forests to grow and function. While earlier studies have established that birds are important for forest biodiversity, researchers at the Crowther Lab now have a quantitative understanding of how they contribute to forest restoration.
The new study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change provides evidence of the important contribution of wild birds (frugivores) in forest regeneration. Researchers compared the carbon storage potential that could be recovered in landscapes with limited fragmentation, with that of highly fragmented landscapes. Their data shows that highly fragmented landscapes restrict the movement of birds, thereby reducing the potential of carbon recovery by up to 38%.
Across the Atlantic Forest region in Brazil, the researchers found that it is critical to maintain a minimum of 40% forest cover. They also find that a distance of 133 meters (approximately 435 feet) or less between forested areas ensures that birds can continue to move throughout the landscape and facilitate ecological recovery.
The study also found that different bird species have different impacts in terms of seed dispersal. Smaller birds disperse more seeds, but they can only spread small seeds from trees with lower carbon storage potential. In contrast, larger birds such as the Toco toucan or the Curl-crested jay disperse the seeds of trees with a higher carbon storage potential. The problem is that the larger birds are less likely to move across highly fragmented landscapes.
"This crucial information enables us to pinpoint active restoration efforts—like tree planting—in landscapes falling below this forest cover threshold, where assisted restoration is most urgent and effective," Daisy Dent, a Lead Scientist in the Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich.
"Allowing larger frugivores to move freely across forest landscapes is critical for healthy tropical forest recovery," says Carolina Bello, a post-doctoral researcher also in the Crowther Lab at ETH Zurich and lead author of the study. "This study demonstrates that especially in tropical ecosystems seed dispersal mediated by birds, plays a fundamental role in determining the species that can regenerate."
[...] "By identifying the thresholds of forest cover in the surrounding landscape that allow seed dispersal, we can identify areas where natural regeneration is possible, as well as areas where we need to actively plant trees, allowing us to maximize the cost-effectiveness of forest restoration," says Danielle Ramos, a co-author of the paper affiliated with the University of Exeter, UK and Universidade Estadual Paulista, Rio Claro, São Paulo, Brazil.
More information:Frugivores enhance potential carbon recovery in fragmented landscapes, Nature Climate Change (2024). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-024-01989-1